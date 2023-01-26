We are downright pessimistic about Oregon public records law. There are some good changes proposed this session. In particular Senate Bill 417 may help keep costs of records more reasonable.
But an issue, as always, will be how local and state agencies will interpret the law.
For instance, water is limited. Don’t people in an Oregon town have the right to know the details of how a city is using water?
Google sought a deal with The Dalles. Google would pay some $28.5 million for an upgrade to the city’s water system. In return, Google gets water rights. Google data centers use water to keep the computers cool.
But how much water was Google using? Residents wanted to know. The Oregonian wanted to know.
The city refused to say even after the Wasco County District Attorney ordered the release of the records. The Dalles sued the newspaper to block the release of the records.
The Google water deal was approved.
Only a year after that deal was approved did The Dalles agree to release the records. So much for the public being given information in advance that is needed to determine what their government’s decision should be.
