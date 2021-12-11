The good news is 11 acres is 11 acres. That’s a lot of room for whatever might eventually go there. The staff summary of the issue says the board wants to discuss if it might be a good place for a managed RV park.
The bad news is the land has the wrong zoning. It is zoned exclusive farm use. That possibly could be changed. Since the change would be to help serve people who are experiencing homelessness, any change might go more smoothly.
The property is located at 22850 U.S. Highway 20 on the north side of the road. That is between Gosney Road and Gribbling Road.
It’s a long way from services and a long way from Bend. U.S. Highway 20 is not bicycle friendly. It is not pedestrian friendly. A person living at that location would need some sort of reliable, safe transportation to get to town.
Commissioners would have to sort out questions of running water, electricity and waste disposal for the site, too.
The property does have neighbors. And Commissioner Phil Chang has already suggested that the county notify the neighbors about what the county is considering.
It’s good to see commissioners looking at all their options. But what do you think? You can let them know by emailing board@deschutes.org.
Residents who live in the vicinity of Juniper Ridge are protesting the idea of a managed outdoor homeless shelter being hosted on the land, mainly citing concerns about safety and their general discomfort with being near unhoused people. If not there, where? Email us at letters@bendbulletin.com
