The Bend-La Pine School Board voted Tuesday night to name a new building at Bend High School after Robert Maxwell, recipient of the Medal of Honor and a longstanding teacher.
It’s a deserved tribute for a World War II hero and a man to admire.
The school board had to waive a rule to do it. Board policy is that a school or a building cannot be named after a person unless they have been dead five years. That policy is in place in part to protect the district from having to go through what could be an embarrassing process of a name change if a person was later discovered to have some dark secrets.
We thought the district should have named what is now called Caldera High School after Maxwell in 2020. After all, if it’s OK to waive the rules for a building now, why wasn’t it OK to waive the rules when naming that school? We suppose you could argue a school name is more significant, so this is less of a risk. It’s also less of a tribute to Maxwell, though still a pleasing one.
