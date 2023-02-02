No state has enough housing for people making the lowest incomes. And in Oregon there are state and federal programs to help.
We don’t mean to downplay that need, but one of the other gaps in housing is what people call middle income housing. By definition it’s housing that falls into the 80% to 120% of area median income. For two people in Bend, 80% to 120% AMI would be $55,750 to $86,400.
It can be hard for people making that much to find something they can afford in Bend. Public assistance to help build housing in that income range is slim. KÔr Community Land Trust, a nonprofit developer in Bend, has said it loses money on homes it builds in that range. It can be a challenge for any developer to make housing for that income bracket pencil out. Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden, a Democrat, does plan to try again to pass his idea of a tax credit for middle income housing in Congress. But it has not passed before.
Senate Bill 534 in the Oregon Legislature aims to create a pilot program for the state to step in and help. It only sets aside a total investment of $3 million. It puts a limit of $500,000 on what any project can receive. So it’s not a big program. It’s not permanent. It’s a test to see how it works.
A few people testified in support of the bill on Wednesday. Nobody testified against it. Presumably the real decision will be made about it once it gets to the Ways and Means Committee and it is weighed against the state’s many other needs for dollars.
