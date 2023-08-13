Bend City Council

The Bend City Council.

 City of Bend

An unwritten rule of politics: Politicians should not be engaged in a vulgar lining of their own pockets. What’s the best way then for politicians to look at their own pay and benefits?

The way the Bend City Council is doing it may dodge some enmity.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.