An unwritten rule of politics: Politicians should not be engaged in a vulgar lining of their own pockets. What’s the best way then for politicians to look at their own pay and benefits?
The way the Bend City Council is doing it may dodge some enmity.
Bend City Councilors are scheduled to vote Wednesday on a proposal to establish a committee to look at their compensation. The idea is the committee would look at whether the councilors and mayor deserve a raise, how much and also maybe get health benefits.
In January, councilor pay was set according to a formula at 10% of area median income or $9,770 a year. The mayor’s pay was set at 20% at $19,540 a year. They do get some related expenses covered.
Councilors don’t get to vote on increasing their own pay. Under Oregon law, there must be an intervening election.
It is a good idea to look at increasing the pay and benefits, if more people are to see serving their community on Bend City government as an option. You can share your opinion with councilors, email council@bendoregon.gov.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Bend City Council can impose a transportation without a vote of the people. It will be holding public meetings to prioritize projects. One can read the details here https://bendbulletin.us/3DMOotq See our editorial here: https://bendbulletin.us/3QrzjoG
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.