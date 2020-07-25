What if you were told you could not file a complaint against a police officer without the police officer’s name, but police officers were covering up the names on their uniforms with tape over their ID number?
Some of you would just march down to the police department and make a public records request — for the officer’s name attached to the certain ID number.
But what if that records request was then denied because state statute requires “the names of the individuals for whom personal information is sought.”
That would be ridiculous.
Well, as usual, there’s good news and bad news.
In this case, there’s even a second dose of bad news.
The first bad news: This happened in Portland. Look up the story in Willamette Week. It has all the surreal details.
But there is some good news in that a deputy city attorney has clarified that the city will investigate the complaint based on the ID number, alone, without a name.
The second dose of bad news is that even when the records request for the name was appealed to Portland District Attorney Rod Underhill, he denied it. He didn’t have much choice. Oregon courts have backed up the requirement for a name with a request for personal information.
Oregon legislators must change the public records law and stop this sort of farce. Police officers should not be able to operate in anonymity.
