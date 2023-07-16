This editorial is not going to bring Deschutes County’s mule deer work back from the dead.
Deschutes County Commissioners Tony DeBone and Patti Adair voted to halt zoning changes to try to protect mule deer. Commissioner Phil Chang did not.
DeBone and Adair revolted against the idea of another slab of rules limiting what people could do on their property. Rules about fencing and how a property could be developed would likely have changed if the county continued the work. And no matter what the virtuosity in applying the zoning, it would surely lead to complications, costs and botched money-making opportunities.
County zoning also wouldn’t stop deer from being killed by predators, human and otherwise. Zoning wouldn’t stop deer from dying on public roadways. Some 6,000 die every year there in Oregon. That doesn’t include those that wander off injured and die away from the road.
But what is special about Deschutes County and Central Oregon? A lot of it is the setting. The mountains, the trees, the waterways and the animals who live here with us. If we want future generations to enjoy those things, we need to do things to protect those things.
Mule deer are not well equipped to adapt. Biologists know mule deer stick to migration patterns, traveling the same routes year after year, season by season, moving to where the forage is better. Biologists call it fidelity. And the fidelity is so strong that mule deer don’t adapt well to housing, fences, roads in the way.
Those things are not just inconvenient for deer. Fences can cut deer off from their routes. Entanglement can mean death. Trying to cross the road can mean death.
The estimate is that mule deer populations have declined by nearly 50% over the last 40 years. Fencing changes or other development requirements on rural land in Deschutes County would not have stopped that.
Adair and DeBone chose a hard stop. There is no balance in that. All blunder.
