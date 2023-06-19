Central Oregon Community College had a share of the national debate over what can be said and who can speak on college campuses.
The selection of U.S. Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer as the commencement speaker was to some a disappointment, even an outrage. It wasn’t because Chavez-DeRemer is a Republican and a Latina. It was because in some people’s eyes Chavez-DeRemer is transphobic and unsupportive of LGBTQ+ policy.
People called on college President Laurie Chesley to drop her as speaker.
Chesley did not. There may be more of a broader conversation in the future over who is the speaker. But what Chesley did is to emphasize very clearly in a statement, her speech and printed in the commencement program the college’s values of inclusiveness and diversity. “COCC strongly supports equal rights and opportunities for all members of our community,” she said Saturday morning at the commencement.
The event Saturday was more a celebration of achievement, an unleashing of unlocked potential.
The controversy was there — a powerful showing of rainbow-colored flags and scarves worn and raised as a show of support. There was maybe one shouted comment we heard during Chavez-DeRemer’s speech.
Giving graduates the right advice in a short speech at a commencement is a trick that we don’t know how to master.
Tell them to stretch to meet their dreams? Tell them to be true to themselves? Tell them not to be afraid to fail?
At this ceremony, perhaps the best lesson for anyone was how to disagree and do it in a civil way.
