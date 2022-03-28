gas stove burner
123RF

Cascade Natural Gas is committed to environmental stewardship. NW Natural says it is a national leader in working toward decarbonization. Avista is committed to a greener future and decarbonization.

That’s what they say. But those three companies have joined together to challenge the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality’s climate program.

All three provide natural gas to their customers in Oregon. All three face potential existential threats because of increasing regulation of fossil fuels. There’s already been discussion of doing things like forbidding new hookups of natural gas to new customers by people who want to wean Oregon off fossil fuels.

The Climate Protection Plan developed by DEQ at the direction of Oregon Gov. Kate Brown puts in place declining caps on emissions attributed to fuel suppliers covered by the law. It’s a squeeze. It will almost inevitably drive up the price of natural gas. And as people react to it and switch to electricity or something else, a smaller customer base will put additional price pressure on natural gas.

The companies say they challenge the authority of the DEQ to enact the plan. They don’t believe DEQ has that authority. Companies also mention their customers and concerns about what it will do to prices.

If you are a customer of one of these companies, do you approve of what they are doing that may protect natural gas prices? Or do you worry they aren’t living up to their claims of environmental stewardship?

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.