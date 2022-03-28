That’s what they say. But those three companies have joined together to challenge the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality’s climate program.
All three provide natural gas to their customers in Oregon. All three face potential existential threats because of increasing regulation of fossil fuels. There’s already been discussion of doing things like forbidding new hookups of natural gas to new customers by people who want to wean Oregon off fossil fuels.
The Climate Protection Plan developed by DEQ at the direction of Oregon Gov. Kate Brown puts in place declining caps on emissions attributed to fuel suppliers covered by the law. It’s a squeeze. It will almost inevitably drive up the price of natural gas. And as people react to it and switch to electricity or something else, a smaller customer base will put additional price pressure on natural gas.
The companies say they challenge the authority of the DEQ to enact the plan. They don’t believe DEQ has that authority. Companies also mention their customers and concerns about what it will do to prices.
If you are a customer of one of these companies, do you approve of what they are doing that may protect natural gas prices? Or do you worry they aren’t living up to their claims of environmental stewardship?
