More than one third of Oregon’s total budget went to Medicaid in 2020. More than $11 billion. A hefty chunk of money.
Any dollar that is spent incorrectly out of that matters. It’s a waste. It could lead to scrutiny from the federal government.
An audit from the Oregon Secretary of State found some money was indeed spent incorrectly, $52,344. Hardly a lot compared to $11 billion. But that’s also a function of how deep the auditors dug and what they dug into. They did find another $1.6 million “in additional payments were identified as high risk of being deemed improper.”
The problem has been that the Oregon Health Authority doesn’t get notified sometimes when Medicaid clients undergo stays in the hospital. Claims get paid for care for things like in-home services that shouldn’t be paid because the person is in the hospital.
The scale of this audit was small. It hints at a larger problem. The Oregon Health Authority agreed with all of the recommendations from auditors to correct it.
We don’t know what the right number of state auditors is. But reading state audits does make us wonder if Oregon government should invest more in looking at what it does already than things that are new.
