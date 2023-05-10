Some parts of rural Oregon effectively have no primary care provider available full time. Travel to get care takes longer. There is less capacity to meet health care needs overall. Fewer dentists. Fewer mental health providers. Less prenatal care. Those things are true even when you consider the lower populations in rural areas.
The list of challenges in health care in rural Oregon goes on.
It’s why the new effort — The Three Sisters Rural Track Program — by St. Charles Health System and Oregon Health & Science University needs to be celebrated. It aims to help address the critical gap in rural health care.
It’s a medical residency program to train doctors with the first year in Portland and the second two years at the Madras Hospital and Family Care Clinic.
Not all doctors who go through the training with the Three Sisters program will go on to work their entire careers in rural areas. But the hope is some might. Being interested in this program may already signal such an interest.
The program will have up to six residents per class. The plan is for it to start welcoming residents in July 2024.
Oregon faces so many health care challenges. Hospitals are struggling to stay afloat. Federal medical reimbursement is inadequate. And that is the revenue that so much of the health care system depends on. Mental health care has astonishing gaps. You can see signs of that on the streets of Bend. Medical staff — and it’s more than just nurses — can be hard to find to fill positions.
Those things are true almost everywhere. And in rural areas — defined by the Oregon Office of Rural Health at OHSU as places in Oregon 10 or more miles from a population center of 40,000 people or more — it is almost always worse. Lots more details about how much worse here: tinyurl.com/ORunmethealth.
The Three Sisters residency is just one small way to make an improvement. It’s one small step toward fixing what is broken. Celebrate it.
(1) comment
:golf clap:
