This could be a big year for Skyline Forest. It is for sale. It is right next to Bend. What happens to it matters.
If you have some $90 million plus, the 33,000 forested acres could be yours. When it is open to the public, it is a beautiful forest to wander in.
It could be bought by someone or an entity who is angling to build homes on it. It could be bought by someone or an entity that wants it for conservation and for public access.
Central Oregon Landwatch has a Save Skyline Forest campaign. It hopes to protect “the area from large-scale, luxury development, improve wildfire safety, and sustain public access.” Some local leaders, including Bend Mayor-elect Melanie Kebler and Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Chang, are supportive.
Whatever you may think, the future of Skyline Forest could have a profound long-term impact on this community.
It’s worth at least checking out why Central Oregon LandWatch is so involved. You can read more about it here: tinyurl.com/save-skyline.
