Dean Sidelinger, Oregon’s epidemiologist, told a story worth thinking about as we head into Labor Day weekend.
Some 20 friends rented this summer a beach house on the Oregon Coast. None of them felt sick. It was going to be three days of fun.
Except, as OPB reported, four of the people who attended likely had COVID-19. It meant 12 people got it. They went on to spread it where they work.
“They have been linked to five workplace outbreaks, with a total of more than 300 cases so far,” Sidelinger told OPB.
Please think about that story before you plan any group activities over the holiday. And as tiresome as the precautions may have become, keep wearing a mask and washing your hands. Help keep yourself and everyone else safe.
