Working from home
Oregon didn’t get a pandemic-related migration boom. But one thing that did boom temporarily, at least, was working from home.

Bend/Deschutes County was already one of the most working-from-home places in the country before the pandemic. It didn’t actually experience much of an increase compared to some other parts of Oregon, according to data provided from the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis. The percentage of people working from home in the greater Bend area increased about 7% from 2019 to 2020 to shy of 20%. Some of that was, of course, pandemic necessity.

Much of Oregon is actually above the national average in working from home. And that’s good for the state because it shows it can work here in many locations and people find it desirable to do it here.

