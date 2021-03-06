When it was introduced, Oregon House Bill 2004 was innocuous. It called for a study related to housing issues. That was it.
But the bill sponsored by House Speaker Tina Kotek was simply a placeholder. It has many proposed amendments, and all of them as of Friday, at least, include $2.5 million for the city of Bend for a navigation center.
That makes this bill a big deal for Bend. State Reps. Jason Kropf, D-Bend, and Jack Zika, R-Redmond, have signed on to the bill as sponsors.
What is a navigation center? It’s about providing services to the homeless and finding ways for them to navigate their way to a better life.
The city of Bend does not have precise plans for such money. It doesn’t know if the amount it would receive will change or if it will even get it. In the 2020 session, there was a similar proposal. The Republican walkout meant that the 2020 bill died.
The city does have some tentative ideas about what it might do. First of all, the city likely would not provide direct services to the homeless. It would partner with other organizations: nonprofits that do that kind of work. The goal would be a kind of one-stop shop for homeless people to get access to services. It might include meeting basic needs such as providing food, finding shelter, ensuring people have access to the public benefits they qualify for, offering caseworkers to help them manage medical needs and more.
It might also be better if the city had more than one location for a navigation center. One could be at the city’s planned purchase of a hotel to serve the south part of town. There could also be a center located more to the north. Homeless individuals and families must sometimes make harrowing choices about spending what money they do have. Spend it on gas to get to work? Spend it on gas to get to a medical appointment? Proximity and access are critical when you have to make decisions like those.
The biggest problem with this pledge of money for a Bend navigation center is that it is ephemeral. The city would need to find a way to sustain it over time. Perhaps the city’s new fee on building permits would help. If the Legislature invests in helping Bend’s homeless, the community needs to back up that investment.
