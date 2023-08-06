The debate over a transportation utility fee in Bend — in the mind of Bend City Councilors — is seemingly not a question of a “yes” or “no” decision about a fee. It’s a question of how much to charge.
We’ll get straight to it: The fee might be $15 a month for every home in Bend. It might be $12 a month for people living in an apartment. So, similar to the monthly cost of Netflix for roads and transportation safety, though, you wouldn’t be able to cancel your subscription.
Businesses would have to pay, too. It’s not clear how that rate will be set.
The city is launching a series of public meetings to gather input on that and other fee questions.
Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler told us the money will go to better road maintenance, keeping all the investments the city is making now and has made in good shape. The input from the community will help identify what to prioritize beyond maintenance.
“I am really interested in hearing people say what is the most important, most urgent thing that we need to do right now,” she said. “Is it filling sidewalk gaps? Is it making protected bike lanes?”
Councilors can approve a transportation utility fee without needing any approval from Bend voters. They could just do it.
A transportation utility fee is usually called a TUF for short, pronounced “tough.”
In the journalism business, it is a big no no to use such acronyms unless it is in widespread use, such as FBI or CIA. So we won’t be calling it a TUF here.
Why does Bend need this fee?
The city has a transportation funding puzzle it needs to solve. New construction, such as new roads, the city can pay for with that $190 million transportation bond approved by voters in 2020.
Operations and maintenance expenses can’t come from the bond. The city gets some money for it from the state gas tax, maybe $7.8 million for this fiscal year. The bottom line, though, is the city projects a gap, a $10 million gap in its streets and operations needs coming in fiscal year 2025 and beyond. That gap in the past has been filled in with its other revenue. The city says that is not sustainable because of other rising costs in the general fund — most of which goes to pay for police and fire protection.
This kind of fee does have some advantages. It can be set up so low-income residents would not have to pay or would pay less. The city could decide to exclude child care operations from having to pay. It could be set to charge more for businesses that use the transportation system more. It could be charged to institutions, such as St. Charles or other nonprofits, which do not pay property taxes.
“You can actually tune (a transportation utility fee) and say we want to impact these types of business less and maybe hotels and motels can pay a little more,” Kebler told us. “There’s a lot of levers that we can really pull to achieve policy goals, while also creating a revenue source that is ongoing and sustainable.”
Some residents are not going to like a new fee; nor that they don’t get to vote on it; nor that after the transportation utility fee the city may well look at fuel taxes, vehicle registration fees and a targeted sales tax on foods and beverages; nor that the fee comes so soon after the fire levy vote.
So yes, hosting lots of community discussion about the fee is important before the bill starts showing up in the mailbox.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Deschutes County Commissioners Tony DeBone and Patti Adair voted to halt zoning changes to try to protect mule deer and their migratory paths. Commissioner Phil Chang did not. DeBone and Adair oppose the idea of more rules limiting what people could do on their property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.