8th Street

Contractors for the city of Bend prepare to add a sidewalk to Northeast 8th Street.

 Richard Coe/The Bulletin

The debate over a transportation utility fee in Bend — in the mind of Bend City Councilors — is seemingly not a question of a “yes” or “no” decision about a fee. It’s a question of how much to charge.

We’ll get straight to it: The fee might be $15 a month for every home in Bend. It might be $12 a month for people living in an apartment. So, similar to the monthly cost of Netflix for roads and transportation safety, though, you wouldn’t be able to cancel your subscription.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.