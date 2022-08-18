What we saw Wednesday morning was one of the most powerful commitments from state leaders to grow business in Oregon — not add regulations.
“We’re really thinking battle plan for Oregon to build an even stronger chip industry,” said Sen. Ron Wyden, a Democrat.
Gov. Kate Brown pledged she would ask for more money next month to speed up environmental decisions. She’s also going to set up the Legislature next year to make some land-use changes. They would be crafted to help Oregon compete when chip makers are hunting for the just the right big plot of land to site their mega plants.
We all know so many modern devices rely on chips. Even devices you might think are dumb might have Intel inside. Intel now has more than 22,000 employees in Oregon. It’s one of the epicenters of the chip industry.
But as preeminent a chip position as Oregon has held, that could slip. A warning may have come in January when Intel announced a new chip plant in Ohio. “The news that Intel is building a massive new computer chip plant in Ohio is a gut punch to Oregon and our economy.” That’s how state Treasurer Tobias Read put it.
That January announcement kicked some Oregon leaders into gear. Wyden, Sen. Jeff Merkley. Gov. Kate Brown, state Rep. Tim Knopp, R-Bend., and many others from business and more started meeting. The Oregon Business Council deserves credit for teeing it up. Wednesday’s news conference was the product along with a report. And it sounds good. If there is matched enthusiasm for businesses and industries that are not chip makers, all the better.
