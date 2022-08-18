Intel in Oregon

Intel's D1X research factory in Hillsboro.

 Courtesy of Tim Herman, Intel

What we saw Wednesday morning was one of the most powerful commitments from state leaders to grow business in Oregon — not add regulations.

“We’re really thinking battle plan for Oregon to build an even stronger chip industry,” said Sen. Ron Wyden, a Democrat.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.