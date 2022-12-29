584,000 more housing units in Oregon in the next 20 years. That’s the projected need, according to the state’s analysis.
It’s going to be difficult to achieve even without state law getting in the way. And there are some peculiar ways that state law gets in the way.
For instance, the state’s housing agency, Oregon Housing and Community Services, is prohibited by state law from investing in a housing project if more than 30% of the homes are not restricted to 120% of area median income.
We think we get the intent of that restriction. It’s to encourage developers to allocate more of a development’s housing toward more affordable housing. Fair enough.
But Oregon needs more of all types of housing. So the agency is going to ask the Legislature to change the law.
A draft bill would allow the agency to finance only the portion of the housing projects rented at below 120% of area median income but it would otherwise give it more other freedom than currently allowed.
Sounds right. Sounds needed. Sounds like something the Legislature should consider.
