Jared Hopper

Bend Fire & Rescue firefighter and paramedic Jared Hopper pulled a woman from a burning house in Prineville on Friday.

 Submitted photo

Bend firefighter and paramedic Jared Hopper was off duty in Prineville in 2021 when he saw smoke coming from a house.

A neighbor told him a disabled woman was inside. Hopper went in to the smoke-filled home without equipment. He lifted her up and carried her to safety. She did not suffer any injuries, thanks to his actions.

We know Hopper gets paid to save lives and fight fires. He fully deserves the distinguished conduct award he received this week from the Oregon Fire Chiefs Association.

