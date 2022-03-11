The current spike in gas prices is now fostering the prediction of an upsurge in E-bike sales.
While I cheer a reduction of gas usage and cars on the roads, my alarm bells are shrieking! As a hiker/walker, I have read the pleas of E-bikers for access to all hiking trails, citing such “reasons” that aging folks need consideration for easier “gliding through the woods,” that speeds wouldn’t top 20 mph and that riders would be compatible with all others on trails.
To be clear, I have seen far more folks under 50 on E-bikes, both in town and on trails where even mountain bikes aren’t allowed, for the simple reason that they are less work and more fun, especially for hills.
As to speed safety, my husband and I were startled and forced off the very edge of the paved level road in Shevlin Park by just a regular mountain biker, going far less than 20 mph, hardly concerned with courtesy but very risky for us.
The same thing occurred at Suttle Lake and Smith Rock where no bikes are allowed, yet younger E-bikers forced several hikers to flatten against the hillside, without even slowing down.
My equestrian friends are terrified that E-bikes would be allowed on their trails and some have already encountered violators who startled the horses, causing them to rear or run.
Finally, because we are 77 and 80, have worked with the Sisters Trail Alliance to build and maintain trails for many years, we do not buy the “poor me I’m old” rationale. There are hundreds of trails to fit all ilks in our Central Oregon, paved, dirt, gravel, level or hilly, some of which already specify or limit horses, bikes or hikers for safety factors.
Clearly, I salute the many responsible and courteous bikers out there, wishing their numbers were greater, but they cannot control the others.
Yes, perhaps some trails could be designated E-bike friendly and hikers would know to avoid those, but to open all trails is unacceptable. We have seen and worked to repair the damage even regular bikers wreak in muddy times on the Petersen Ridge system, and deplored the widening and extending of existing trails on Lookout Mountain in the Ochocos, by bikers. E-bikes would have even more ability to take off and bushwhack new trails with their power.
Is it hard to remember that many of the original natural trails in our forests and deserts were made by animals and early hikers or backpackers, though since developed, but treasured for the silence, the wildlife and the slower pace for enjoying nature?
Must we sacrifice that which draws folks from urban settings, only to create the same motorized stress-ways around here? Please let the Forest Service hear your concerns.
