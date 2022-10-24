Guest Column
Bulletin file photo

In their Oct. 8th guest column in The Bulletin, the Bend City Council endorsed Measure 114. I am sure the councilors are all nice people with good intentions, and they are certainly entitled to their personal views on firearm regulations. But as a city government body, the council has no business telling the citizens of Bend how to vote on this very flawed statewide issue not within the council’s purview.

Some questions immediately raise themselves. Did each councilor read all 12 pages of this measure, or only read the brief five-paragraph summary prepared by Lift Every Voice Oregon, who sponsored it? The summary is undoubtedly what the signature gatherers showed people to get this measure on the ballot. The 12 pages take about a half hour of mind-numbing reading.

Dennis Dietrich lives in Bend.

