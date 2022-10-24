In their Oct. 8th guest column in The Bulletin, the Bend City Council endorsed Measure 114. I am sure the councilors are all nice people with good intentions, and they are certainly entitled to their personal views on firearm regulations. But as a city government body, the council has no business telling the citizens of Bend how to vote on this very flawed statewide issue not within the council’s purview.
Some questions immediately raise themselves. Did each councilor read all 12 pages of this measure, or only read the brief five-paragraph summary prepared by Lift Every Voice Oregon, who sponsored it? The summary is undoubtedly what the signature gatherers showed people to get this measure on the ballot. The 12 pages take about a half hour of mind-numbing reading.
Can each councilor honestly say they understand what each page of this measure requires? Do they have any idea how much money it is going to cost the State Police, city police departments, and sheriffs’ departments across Oregon? Do they know who is going to do all the required training in rural areas? Do they have any idea how much money in attorney fees it will take to decipher this measure and advise all law enforcement organizations on what they are supposed to do?
This measure’s 12 pages are unintelligible to normal people and are riddled with requirements that will make life miserable for many citizens and all law enforcement organizations. Since there can be no appropriated money attached to this measure, all the costs of attempting to understand it and abide by it will be borne by the law enforcement agencies responsible for implementing it. The record-keeping and agency coordination and reporting requirements alone are enough to make your head spin. Adoption of this measure will mean less officers doing their job in the state, the communities, and the counties, who will instead be trying to decipher and abide by this enormous piece of rhetoric.
The councilors said they based their opinion on several things: “one recent study”; “states with these laws in place have fewer mass shootings”; “the data shows they work”. After failing to identify their sources, the councilors then say they are going to “ensure the legislature provides the necessary funding” for law enforcement to implement the required programs. That statement is incredulous. Good luck with that.
Voters of Bend and Central Oregon: Reading only the five-paragraph short summary on Lift Every Voice Oregon’s website tells you nothing about the tremendous amount of resources and money implementing this measure will cost. Please read all 12 pages of this measure before voting. If you understand each page, believe it is implementable as written without funding, support what it claims to do, and believe the collateral damage it will cause to the citizens and law enforcement communities is acceptable, then vote for it. If you want your local law enforcement to spend time on the bureaucratic processes this measure requires instead of coming to your home in an emergency, vote for this measure.
However, if you agree after reading it that the bureaucratic mumbo-jumbo will place an undue burden on everyone, then vote “NO” on this measure. Measure 114 has glaring unintended consequences built into it that will cause many more problems for Oregon than it will solve.
Everyone wants these senseless acts of violence to stop. There are many ways to regulate firearms and their use that do not require all the nonsense contained in Measure 114. Any proposed measure to work towards this goal should be a page or two only, cover limited issues, and be understandable, intelligible, implementable, and fiscally possible. Voters need to understand what they are voting for, how it is going to be paid for and how it will impact law enforcement, urban communities, and rural communities. This measure is a monstrous overreach that will have many negative consequences for all Oregonians.
