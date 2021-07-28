Why are all agencies reporting on deaths from our recent extreme wave, but nobody is spreading the word about an easy and cheap way to avoid dying in your apartment?
Just run a cold water bath, jump in and instant relief! It works best if you dress in cotton clothing, which when wet will provide the best evaporation cooling.
Most of the dead were seniors living alone in an apartment without air conditioning; this simple trick — with some kind of bulletin provided by social workers and announced continuously in all news broadcasts — could have made a difference.
If you are reluctant to sit in cold water, several cold (or cool) showers also help — again, wearing cotton clothing will increase the evaporation which cools the body. For homeless people, unable to get into the Deschutes River, perhaps plastic kiddie wading pools, filled by a water truck would have helped.
I saw no mention of this simple lifesaving trick on any local or statewide media. Call the governor. Spread the word. We'll likely see extreme heat again as global warming increases.
I first learned of this trick on an old cop show, Hill Street Blues. I knew that jumping into a river would be cooling, but not everyone can access a river. Also every summer, dozens of people drown while swimming. It's hard to drown in your bathtub.
— Melinda Law, Crooked River Ranch
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Oregon has left it up to local district administrations and school boards to decide how to implement guidance from federal and state authorities, and the Bend-La Pine Schools is working with public health officials to finalize its recommendations, which it plans to present to the board in August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.