On Saturday evening, 80-year-old Paul McCartney will headline Glastonbury, the UK’s premier live music festival. Over in Hyde Park, the Rolling Stones, fronted by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, both 78, will strut their stuff. Other touring rockers include Bruce Springsteen (72), Elton John (75) and, of course, Bob Dylan (81), who is on an optimistically conceived “never ending tour.”
This refusal to fade away is not confined to wrinkly rockers. The best new book I’ve read recently is “Leadership: Six Studies in World Strategy” by the 99-year-old Henry Kissinger. Rupert Murdoch is back on the marriage market at 91 and Benjamin Netanyahu is hoping to make a political comeback at 72. These days more and more older people are not so much raging against the dying of the light as continuing with business as usual well into what used to be regarded as the twilight years.
Our youth-obsessed culture has always underestimated the enduring power of older people. Ray Kroc was in his 50s when he began building the McDonald’s franchise system while Colonel Harland Sanders was 62 when he franchised the formula for Kentucky Fried Chicken. C. M. “Dad” Joiner, a legendary Texas wildcatter, didn’t hit the big one until he was 70, when he sank his last few dollars into a makeshift drilling rig. George Mitchell didn’t crack the secret of fracking — an innovation that has revolutionized the world’s energy industry — until he was in his 80s. A study of new U.S. firms conducted by the Kauffman foundation discovered the highest rate of entrepreneurial activity among 55- to 64-year olds and the lowest rate among 20- to 30-year olds.
This obsession is particularly silly now that 80 is the new 40 (or in McCartney’s case 30). Over the past 200 years, life expectancy has increased at a steady rate of more than two years every decade. (There is depressing evidence that life expectancy is shrinking for poor men in the Anglo-Saxon world, particularly in post-industrial areas, but that is still an exception to the overall trend.) A child born in the West today has a more than 50% chance of living to be over 105.
Many people worry that a long old age means decades of mental fog or physical frailty. What about Alzheimer’s? Or brittle bone syndrome? Yet most people are living healthier lives as well as longer ones. In the industrial era, people were worn out by heavy manual labor (hence all those ailments such as miner’s cough and housemaid’s knee). Today most of us spend our working lives sitting in front of computers, with the Urban Institute calculating that almost 50% of American jobs make almost no physical demands on workers whatsoever. There are plenty of drugs to slow the passage of time or ease the pain of disintegration.
The new reality of aging confronts the world with one of its greatest challenges — and one of its greatest opportunities. The challenge is that we will all be bankrupted by the ever-rising cost of pensions. The old age dependency ratio — the number of people of retirement age as a percentage of those of employment age — is set at least to double in the next few decades with Japan leading the way and other rich countries following. (In 1960 Japan had ten workers for every pensioner. By 2050 it will have seven workers for every pensioner.)
The most humane way to deal with this problem is to raise the retirement age along with life expectancy in order to increase the number of years that you pay into the system and reduce the number of years that you draw money out. When Otto von Bismarck, the unifier of Germany, introduced a retirement age of 70 in 1889, the average Pomeranian peasant would be lucky to live another two years. Now, European retirees regularly live two decades beyond retirement, enjoying a life of golf, cards, hiking and theater-going.
Yet so far only a few countries, mainly in northern Europe, have embraced fiscal responsibility. Norway has raised its retirement age to 67, despite its enormous wealth, and will continue to push it upwards. But southern European countries still think that the siesta years should start at 60. The supposedly welfare-averse United States has a retirement age of 66 and, thanks to the Republicans’ opposition to raising taxes or the Democrats’ refusal to cut entitlements, a pension system that is headed towards bankruptcy.
Paul and Mick helped to lead a youth rebellion in the 1960s that forced society to pay more attention to the creative energies of the young. Let’s hope that they can lead a senior rebellion in the 2020s that will change society’s benighted attitudes toward the old.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.