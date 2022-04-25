The masks are coming off. Restaurants are filling up. International travel is resuming. But one thing is missing from this picture of returning normality: the rows of office workers at their desks. So far at least, the workers are winning.
In the U.S., office occupancy rates seem to have flatlined at about 43%, according to Kastle Systems, which collects figures on the number of workers who are working at their desks in America’s 10 largest business districts by measuring key swipes. Occupancy rates fell to 42.8% on April 13, having risen to 43.1% on April 6. Across the Atlantic, London’s occupancy peaked at 42% last month.
This is possibly just a wobble, with the long-term trend still upward. But it seems more likely that companies have gathered the low hanging fruit — the people who were raring to return after the anomie of the lockdown — and will henceforth have to deal with much more resistance. Even elite companies that have made a great fuss about getting their employees back to work such as Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley are struggling with a resistance army of about 30%. The longer the standoff continues, the more difficult it will be to change people’s habits.
Employers are making more liberal use of carrots and sticks to overcome this resistance. Returning workers are greeted with drinks parties, swag bags, complimentary classes and lots of happy talk about how the office should be fun. Alphabet’s Google treated its staff to a concert by Lizzo. Microsoft throws parties with local musical talent. Qualcomm puts on fitness classes for workers in the office. It’s a wonder that anybody can get any work done.
But there is an air of desperation about this. Do workers really value “free food and swag” so highly that they are willing to endure an expensive commute to eat it? Do we really want to work out in our offices with all our co-workers? Hence the sticks. Many companies, including Google, have ordered their workers to turn up for a fixed period of time — most commonly three days a week. Some managers have taken to whispering that there will be a “Zoom ceiling” on workers who stay at home .
Yet bullying is no more likely than bribery to be successful in today’s tight labor market. The only chance that employers have of winning the class struggle and restoring the ancient regime before the pandemic is if they band together to force employees back to the office. But absent such a grand capitalist conspiracy, employees will vote with their feet and clever employers will use flexibility as a recruitment tool.
The back-to-the office ultras in the business community have been forced to compromise: JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s chief executive Jamie Dimon, for example, said in his latest letter to shareholders that half the bank’s staff will spend some or all of their time working from home in the future. The accountancy and consulting giant Deloitte has cut its office space in London by more than a third as the hybrid model becomes mainstream and some employees choose to work from home full time.
There are many possible reasons why so many people are so reluctant to return to the good old ways. A Harris poll for USA Today found that 78% of employees were concerned about being able to afford gas for their commutes.
In America, restaurant reservations and seat occupancy rates on airplanes have reached 90% of their pre-pandemic levels while Britain saw a mass exodus from the country at Easter.
The real reason why people don’t want to go back to the office full time is that they don’t see the point. Most knowledge workers think that they can do their job just as well from home — and they can point to endless figures that show that they are right. Why endure the hassle of a commute if you can get that report written in the home office?
The big lesson that workers learned from COVID is that work is no longer dependent on place. Thanks to widely dispersed computing power, you can do it almost anywhere.
