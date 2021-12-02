After much dithering, CNN leadership finally did the right thing on Tuesday when it put its star anchor Chris Cuomo on an indefinite suspension from the network.
There was no other choice consistent with even a modicum of journalistic standards after the New York state attorney general released thousands of pages of evidence related to the investigation of sexual misconduct charges by 11 women against former governor Andrew Cuomo, the TV host’s older brother.
They revealed just how enmeshed the younger Cuomo had become in trying to save his brother’s career and reputation in the 18 months before he resigned under fire.
Chris Cuomo not only offered advice and participated in strategy sessions with government officials but used his media contacts to run down intelligence about the negative stories planned by other news outlets. Texts suggest he was even helping Cuomo’s top aide dig up information about one of the accusers.
“I have a lead on the wedding girl,” he texted, referring to Anna Ruch, who complained that the governor had made an unwanted advance on her at a wedding in New York City. (You’ve probably seen the photo of Ruch trying to smile through her discomfort as the governor took her face in his hands.)
As the news of the host’s suspension broke big — it was even covered on some network evening newscasts Tuesday — his situation generated some sympathy.
“I confess to some ambivalence about Chris Cuomo’s suspension,” wrote former New York Times reporter and columnist Clyde Haberman. While a deserved punishment, he noted, “wouldn’t you help your brother if he fell into trouble even of his own making?”
One member of my informal focus group (some tennis-playing friends in Buffalo) echoed this idea Tuesday night. Cuomo “said family first, job second. How do you fault him for that?” my friend texted me, adding that he objects to “cancel culture.”
Chris Cuomo and his CNN bosses have continually articulated this “family first, job second” philosophy in recent months, although that logic is thoroughly misguided. In this case. I’d call it downright twisted.
This was not about taking a leave of absence from your job as a teacher, let’s say, to donate a life-saving kidney to your brother. I hope we would all do that.
No, this was about a high-powered media star using his considerable juice to blunt credible accusations of sexual assault and misconduct against the governor of New York State.
Power helping power, in the service of disrupting the investigation of potential crimes.
“I have three brothers and I would absolutely not help them if they were sexually harassing women,” author Lyz Lenz wrote in response to Haberman. “In fact, I would help write the exposé.”
Even if you accept the idea that Chris Cuomo is less a journalist than an entertainer, the rules of journalistic ethics still ought to apply. He is, as much as anyone, the face of CNN.
So what are these ethical rules? Pretty simple. You don’t abuse your position in journalism — whether at a weekly newspaper or a major network — for personal or familial gain.
If you’re a journalist, you don’t write a letter on news-organization letterhead to the City Council asking for a special easement on your property. You don’t accept a case of wine at holiday time from a local real-estate developer if you’re a business reporter.
And you certainly don’t do what Chris Cuomo did: involve himself with a crisis-management effort that could influence the outcome of a criminal investigation of the highest elected official in New York. It’s wrong.
Putting “family first” may sound appealing. But in this case it’s nothing but an excuse for unethical behavior and a breach of journalistic standards.
