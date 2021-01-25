Every U.S. president elected in this century has started his presidency by prioritizing problems at home rather than abroad. George W. Bush ran on a foreign policy platform grounded in humility, devoting his inaugural address to themes of restoring civility and reducing poverty in this country. Amid economic crisis and war, Barack Obama stressed the need for nation-building at home to “begin again the work of remaking America.” Donald Trump echoed Obama’s theme, declaring the need to repair American carnage and subordinate all foreign policy principles to domestic economic interests. Joe Biden continued that tradition in talking about the need “to restore the soul and to secure the future of America.”
Seasoned U.S. foreign policy observers reacted to these words with a mixture of fervor and cynicism. Fervor, because there is a legitimate, ongoing debate within the foreign policy community of just how much any incoming administration should try to exercise global leadership. For some, this is because of debates about the utility of retrenchment or engagement relative to the status quo. For others, it is the content of the liberal international order that they think should be debated.
The cynicism is because national security advocates across the spectrum treat the words of an inaugural address as fleeting. Sometimes events, such as the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, force a president’s hand. Sometimes, advocacy, such as those who called for humanitarian interventions or targeted assassinations, bring an issue to the front of a president’s queue.
As Biden’s inaugural address fades from view, it will be easy for the standard retrenchment vs. engagement debate to emerge. Traditionally, I have been on the engagement side of that argument.
This time is different. For Biden, foreign policy really has to start at home. This is not to say that the Biden administration should be isolationist. Far from it. Biden has put together a stellar foreign policy and national security team dedicated to restoration. Whatever qualms I have about the defense secretary, the Democrats now have a much deeper foreign policy bench than Republicans, a remarkable reversal of fortune from a generation ago.
My point is that Biden should let that team take the lead on as many foreign policy questions as possible for the rest of the year.
This is not only because these problems are paramount, although they clearly are. Nor is it only because it is Biden’s first year in office and he should maximize his policymaking ability while his party controls both chambers of Congress, although that is also a good reason. It is that right now, Biden’s ability to address what ails the nation will help the United States overseas the most.
Read the first inaugural addresses of Bush, Obama, Trump and Biden in sequence and a pattern emerges: The crises facing each new leader are described in progressively more apocalyptic terms. Look at polling across the world and a similar pattern emerges: Foreign attitudes toward the United States have worsened because of the country’s inability to get a grip on the coronavirus pandemic. The aftermath of a Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol does not help either. Allies look at the United States and doubt its ability to credibly commit; adversaries look and see every reason to trumpet their own models as inherently superior in coping with 21st-century challenges.
The Biden administration has the capacity to shift this narrative. It can improve the testing and tracing regime. Most important, it can accelerate the vaccination of Americans well past 1 million doses a day. Given the emergence of more-infectious strains of the coronavirus, the quicker the vaccinations proceed, the better.
The more the United States displays policy competency, the greater U.S. influence will be globally.
Polls suggest that in taking office and implementing the first-day actions that eliminate the previous administration’s dumbest, most counterproductive policies, Biden has already ramped up the nation’s image among key allies.
Biden’s foreign policy team has a lot of work to do on how to handle China, Russia, the Middle East and other global challenges. The president should let them get to it and get out of the way for 2021. His experience means they are less likely to freelance and more likely to pursue his overarching restorationist vision.
Time is a president’s scarcest resource. The overwhelming bulk of Biden’s time this year should be devoted to restoring Americans’ trust in their own system. On this, let us hope, all stripes of the foreign policy community will agree.
