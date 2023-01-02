The essence of modernity is the replacement of nepotism with meritocracy. The pre-modern world was one of family connections and personal favors. Kings and queens ruled as well as reigned. Families controlled the commercial world. Civil service jobs were handed down to relatives. Oxbridge colleges awarded fellowships automatically to descendants of college founders. The word “nepotism” derives from Latin and was first used to describe the Catholic church’s practice of allowing popes to appoint their nephews (who were often illegitimate children) to the College of Cardinals.
The march of progress can be measured by the abolition of nepotism. The Church dispensed with the position of cardinalis nepos in 1692. State bureaucracies introduced open examination in the 19th century. Oxbridge colleges replaced “founders kin” with examination fellows. The rise of big business in the late 19th and early 20th centuries replaced owner-managers with professional business people.
Yet there are two high-profile areas where nepotism continues to thrive — entertainment and politics. The Dec. 19 issue of New York magazine has popularized the term “nepo babies” to describe the children of Hollywood stars who are themselves stars. “She has her mother’s eyes — and agent” reads the cover caption next to photographs of eight prominent nepo babies cropped onto infant bodies in bassinets.
Hollywood has always had a nepotism problem. The film business was founded by exuberant nepotists such as Carl Laemmle, the co-founder of Universal Pictures, who was known as “Uncle Carl” because he brought so many family members on board. And leading clans such as the Fairbanks, Houstons, Douglases, Barrymores and Redgraves hogged leading roles down the generations. But the problem is arguably getting worse and certainly isn’t getting any better. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” a Hollywood film celebrating Hollywood, featured nine nepo babies. O’Shea Jackson Jr. played his own father, Ice Cube, in the 2015 biopic “Straight Outta Compton.” The ever-growing service industry of agents, lawyers and the rest is also dominated by leading families.
The only other prominent industry that can match entertainment is politics. You can find nepotists everywhere: Canada’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau, is the son of a former prime minister and France’s far-right politics is a Le Pen family business. American politics has long been dominated by a collection of regionally based dynasties: Roosevelts and Cuomos in New York, Tafts in Ohio, Kennedys in Massachusetts, Stevensons in Illinois, Browns in California, DuPonts in Delaware, La Follettes in Wisconsin, and Bushes in Connecticut and Texas.
There is some evidence that the dynastic principle is getting stronger: George W. Bush was after all the first presidential son to make it to the White House since 1824. Brand names give family members a head start — hence the focus on the young Bushes, Clintons and Trumps. Dual-career couples such as the Clintons and the Cheneys boost each other’s careers and produce political children. Congress people run politics as a family business, giving jobs to the children of friends in return for their friends giving jobs to their children.
By a recent count, Britain’s House of Commons contains 52 nepo babies, around 8% of the total membership. Lindsay Hoyle, the speaker of the House of Commons and by tradition a nonpolitical figure, is the son of Labour Member of Parliament Doug Hoyle, and attended his first Labour Party conference as a babe in arms.
Why does any of this matter? The obvious answer is that social justice matters in all walks of life: Professions dominated by insiders, particularly family dynasties, deserve scrutiny. Several nepo babies have hit back at New York magazine by arguing that actors have to pass a never-ending performance test: A family connection might get your foot inside the door, but it doesn’t sustain you over an acting career. The same might be said of politics given that politicians have to perform in public.
All the same, getting your foot in the door ranks high on the list of privileges.
A more telling answer is that social justice matters even more in entertainment and politics than in other walks of life. Especially the latter. It can’t be good for democracy if representative positions are hogged by people who belong to a narrow, privileged caste. Democracy withers if it doesn’t have deep roots in the soil of society.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Almost every street in every town in Oregon could have photo radar cameras perched to catch speeders under new proposed legislation in the Legislature.Do you think this is a good idea to help stop speeding? Is it excessive or inappropriate enforcement? Tell us what you think. Email news@bendbulletin.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.