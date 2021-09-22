The discipline of infectious diseases has strict definitions for the level of containment for a communicable disease. “Control” means that a disease has been brought down to low levels of circulation with the help of public health interventions like vaccines. “Elimination” means the incidence of disease has been reduced in a certain geographical region to zero. “Eradication” means the incidence of the disease worldwide has been reduced to zero. And “extinction” means even remaining stocks of the pathogen kept in secure laboratories have been destroyed.
Smallpox was successfully eradicated worldwide in 1979, not only because of the vaccine but because of some unique characteristics of the virus. It lacked an animal reservoir. It had clear pathogenic features that made it easy to quickly recognize the disease in sufferers. It had a short period of infectiousness. And getting infected conferred natural immunity for life. Measles is an example of a disease that can never be eradicated; this highly transmissible respiratory virus came under control after a vaccine was developed in 1963 and, in highly vaccinated regions like the United States, it has technically been eliminated, although occasional outbreaks occur.
The endgame for COVID-19 won’t look like smallpox or measles. It has features that make it unlikely to be eradicated, including its high level of transmissibility, the ease with which its symptoms can be mistaken for other common respiratory infections and the ability of the virus to be transmitted during asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic periods. Multiple safe and effective vaccines are helping to turn the tide, bringing the virus under control as more people take it. Eventually, the virus will become endemic, which means it will circulate at persistent, but low, rates through a region at manageable levels. Endemic viruses, like influenza or the rhinovirus that causes the common cold, can spark outbreaks and have a seasonal pattern, but they do not usually rise to epidemic levels. Since the vaccines are remarkably effective in preventing severe COVID-19, they will be our primary conduit to reaching the point of control.
Antibodies generated by the vaccines naturally wane, but the vaccines generate memory B cells, which produce high levels of neutralizing antibodies if they see the virus or its variant again. Memory B cells, once generated, are long-lasting. A 2008 Nature study found that survivors of the 1918 influenza pandemic were able to produce antibodies from memory B cells when their blood samples were exposed to the same influenza strain nine decades later. T cells generated by the vaccines also protect us from severe disease and are unfazed by the variants. As the virus continues to circulate, those who are older or immunocompromised will need a booster shot, but most people will be protected due to the fact that the pathogen will be more rarely confronted.
So, what will endemic COVID-19 look like? If we can tamp down viral circulation globally and largely strip the virus of its ability to cause severe disease through vaccination, the world can resume a version of the normalcy we so desperately crave. Outbreaks of severe disease will occur among populations unwilling to be vaccinated, as we see with measles, but vaccine mandates can help increase vaccination uptake. Because of this and naturally acquired immunity, COVID-19 will go the way of other respiratory viruses over which we have control.
We will test those who show up to the hospital with a severe respiratory illness for a variety of communicable diseases including COVID-19. And we will provide treatments, including antivirals, steroids and other anti-inflammatory medications. Moderate respiratory symptoms of COVID-19 in the outpatient setting may be treated with monoclonal antibodies or soon-to-be-available antivirals, and mild respiratory symptoms will not require special treatment at all, like other common colds.
In a matter of months, viral circulation in the United States could dwindle to levels so low we will no longer need to require masks, distancing, ventilation, asymptomatic testing or contact tracing. This has already happened in Denmark, Ireland, Chile and the United Kingdom. These countries have higher vaccination rates than the United States, but we will be helped along by vaccine mandates, immunizations for young children that are on the horizon, and by a high level of natural immunity caused by the delta variant. Like those other countries, we will learn to accept the circulation of a virus that is no longer causing a high number of hospitalizations, and treat its symptoms as they arise, like we do so many other communicable diseases that can’t be eradicated.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic to date has confounded a lot of our expectations, it remains true that a virus can never really continue to evolve to higher pathogenicity without incurring costs to its fitness. We learned this from HIV, where mutations have rendered the virus less able to replicate. All past pandemics have eventually ebbed, vaccine or not. Defanging the coronavirus and stripping it of its ability to cause severe disease through immunity will relegate it to the fate of other circulating cold-causing coronaviruses, an inconvenience but not a world-stopper. The key to hastening this normalcy is vaccination, like the other countries that are now reopening with few restrictions. We can get there too.
