If things had gone a bit differently, the chemicals on the train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, could have exploded, killing people on the spot, maybe hundreds. That's the unacceptable risk thrust on communities across the country by the transportation of hazardous materials. Fixing the problem won't be easy.
Investigations will no doubt follow into what operator Norfolk Southern did wrong. The White House has already pledged to hold the company accountable. But the only sure way to avoid future accidents is to stop transporting dangerous materials across vast distances - whether by train, car or pipeline - since they all present risks.
The explosion danger stems from the nature of several of the substances on the train, which derailed Feb. 3 - in particular, vinyl chloride, a building block of plastics. It can only be transported as what's called a pressurized liquid. If exposed to enough heat from a fire, the vinyl chloride can boil and build enough pressure to blow apart even the most powerfully reinforced container.
That's what authorities feared would happen in East Palestine. The technical term for such a mega blast is a BLEVE, Boiling Liquid Expanding Vapor Explosion, said chemist and toxicologist Hans Plugge, who heads the consulting firm Safer Chemical Analytics. You can try to quantify the power of a BLEVE in terms of 100s of tons of explosive, he said, but it comes across better if you watch a video of a disaster such as the 1983 BLEVE in Murdock, Illinois, which looked like an atomic blast and flung the remains of a tank close to a mile away.
In East Palestine, a BLEVE was narrowly averted with a deliberate burning, sending up ugly black clouds of smoke, while the town was evacuated. The burn should have destroyed most of the vinyl chloride, but residents are still faced with concerns about long-term contamination with whatever leaked before the burn, as well as byproducts of the fire, including four other hazardous chemicals. Longer-lived contaminants called dioxins can form from incomplete combustion and tend to accumulate in the environment and people's bodies.
And all for what? Vinyl chloride is a building block for polyvinyl chloride, or PVC - a plastic nobody loves. The reason we have so much PVC and it's so cheap is that it serves another purpose - using up chlorine that's produced as a waste product in other processes.
The chemical industry makes a lot of chlorine because it's a byproduct in the production of sodium hydroxide, used in everything from wastewater treatment to pharmaceuticals to making bicycles.
Chemical companies could pay to get rid of the chlorine, or they could find uses for it. Making chlorine-containing products, however, requires train compartments to be filled with pressurized chlorine gas, which is far more dangerous than vinyl chloride. So, making PVC is seen as the lesser of evils.
I talked to both chemists and activists about the solution. Everyone agrees that we need to make chemical transport safer and, because unexpected things can happen, the best way to do that is to reduce the transportation of hazardous substances in the first place. "No matter where the trains run, individuals are assuming risks they don't know exist, risks that are thrust on them without their knowledge by others far removed from the hazard," said chemist Mark Jones, a consultant who had worked in industry.
One step in the right direction would be to require the chemical business to make their products in the same place, since all forms of transport have their dangers. Another would be to impose regulations that forced the industry to find better ways of making PVC or otherwise managing the chlorine.
Faye Flam is a Bloomberg columnist covering science.
