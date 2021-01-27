While political junkies spent the past four years fixated on President Donald Trump’s failures, many Americans went about their lives. Indeed, it helps to recall that many people don’t think much about politics at all.
Americans spend a lot of their time shopping. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show that over the weekends, when they are most free of professional obligations, people spend about nine times the amount of time on consumer activities as they do on civic ones. Americans are not so much citizens, as they are consumer-citizens.
Everyday consumer experiences — the minutia of buying, thinking about buying and being asked to buy — are a constant of our lives. But their ordinariness does not preclude these experiences from having political consequences. Their very status as commonplace activities makes them politically influential. Recognizing this could go a long way toward helping the Biden administration achieve its goals.
Behavioral economists have long found that people want companies to treat them fairly. People want the price of a good to generally match up with the cost that a firm bore . These beliefs are often thought of as tenets of “consumer fairness.” Consumer-citizens have similar expectations for government. After paying taxes, the consumer-citizen anticipates receiving salient benefits of comparable value in return.
But that’s not what happens. Although taxes go to a wide variety of government benefits, many people are unaware of those benefits. Even though consumer-citizens may benefit from, say, public parks and regulations on over-the-counter drugs, the government origins of these benefits are likely to elude them. Fundamentally, government is not a private company — but that doesn’t prevent people from wishing it would behave like one.
Trump supporters are especially committed to consumer citizenship. On a nationally representative survey I describe in my new book, “The Consumer Citizen,” his supporters proved more likely than his opponents to say that taxes should align in value with government services, and that people should receive benefits commensurate to the value of their taxes. Trump supporters are also in emphatic agreement with the idea that government should be “run like a business.”
More than partisanship, however, those who subscribe to these beliefs seem unified by their general lack of interest in politics, and their lack of awareness about political matters. To the extent that they think about the political world at all, they do so through a consumer lens, which can help explain some otherwise puzzling behavior. Why do Americans vote against their self-interest? In several experiments, I presented participants with randomized descriptions of political candidates who promised voters different amounts of costs and benefits. At random, some people saw a candidate who pledged that the value of government benefits would substantially exceed the taxes that citizens would have to pay; a candidate who said that benefits would only somewhat exceed taxes; or a candidate who pledged that the value of government benefits and taxes would align in value. This last candidate effectively told voters that government would provide benefits only equal to what they’d paid, and no more.
Voters who knew less about politics, and who were generally disengaged from political life preferred the candidate who promised equal amounts of government benefits and taxes. Notably, they preferred that candidate over the one who promised them more government benefits than taxes. Echoing consumer fairness standards when evaluating candidates, these voters like candidates who do not advance their interests. Instead, their favored candidates apparently adhere to the consumer maxim of “you get what you pay for.”
Consumer-citizens should not be written off as ignorant. The Biden administration would be well-advised to appeal to the public with consumer-citizens in mind. Doing so would help them achieve a number of their goals.
We’d all like to believe that, on political matters, citizens set aside the small things that occupy them and make sober, rational decisions, the evidence suggests otherwise. It may be further tempting to decry the encroachment of consumer norms into the political realm, and set sharp boundaries between politics and the consumer world. Politics, the thinking goes, should be about issues of public concern, while the consumer is a fundamentally private actor and should therefore be banished from the political sphere.
However well-intentioned they may be, such concerns miss the empirical reality that citizens have already become consumer citizens. To speak of the consumer citizen is to speak of people as they are, not as we might wish them to be. But treating people as they are might bring political leaders — especially the Biden administration — closer to the policies they desire.
