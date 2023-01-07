Kid wearing a mask
Parents across the U.S. are experiencing the unthinkable: There simply aren’t enough hospital beds to treat their sick children. A surge of respiratory viruses has contributed to the shortage, but the root cause is purely financial. Pediatric wards and hospitals have been shutting down for years because they make no money. Preventing future crises will require sustained investments in areas of the health-care system that have long suffered from neglect. In the meantime, hospitals should make better use of existing resources to ensure that kids receive needed care.

Some closures of children’s hospitals make sense. Thanks to medical advances, kids no longer need extended hospital stays for routine treatments, such as getting their tonsils removed. As money-losing community hospitals are merged into larger systems, moreover, they’re closing pediatric units and sending young patients on to more specialized institutions in their networks. Hospitals say this allows them to hold down costs and focus resources on kids with the most acute needs.

