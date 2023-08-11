Business lunch
123RF

It has been nearly two years since Corporate America reopened, and employers are still struggling to get people back into the office. Just ask Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, who has been pushing for in-office-work, yet 30% of his workers remain hybrid and he continues to face pushback.

So allow me to make a modest proposal. This fall, to get people back to the office, U.S. employers need to do something radical, something bold, something (gasp) very French: They need to buy their employees lunch — a proper lunch, in a restaurant.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Allison Schrager is a Bloomberg columnist covering economics and a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.