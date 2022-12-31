The things I have tried in an effort to get my toddler to sleep past 5 o’clock in the morning would baffle you, or at least they baffle me, and I’m the one who tried them. Later bedtimes, earlier bedtimes, night logs, blackout curtains, wake windows, sleep cycles, dream feeds, Woolino sacks: If you have no idea what these terms mean, then you probably do not have a toddler who wakes up at 5 a.m., in which case, congratulations, and also bugger off.

I talked to one sleep consultant who said my daughter just needed to cry it out, but that did not work. I talked to another sleep consultant who said we needed to move dinner 30 minutes later, but that did not work. I tried a method called “wake to sleep,” wherein my husband or I were supposed to creep into my daughter’s bedroom at 4 a.m. every night for two weeks and lightly jostle her, which would theoretically reset her body and disrupt her habitual 5 a.m. wake-up, and that temporarily worked, except it gave me, myself, a habitual wake-up of 4 a.m., and nobody was willing to jostle me at 3.

Monica Hesse is a columnist for

The Washington Post.

