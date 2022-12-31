The things I have tried in an effort to get my toddler to sleep past 5 o’clock in the morning would baffle you, or at least they baffle me, and I’m the one who tried them. Later bedtimes, earlier bedtimes, night logs, blackout curtains, wake windows, sleep cycles, dream feeds, Woolino sacks: If you have no idea what these terms mean, then you probably do not have a toddler who wakes up at 5 a.m., in which case, congratulations, and also bugger off.
I talked to one sleep consultant who said my daughter just needed to cry it out, but that did not work. I talked to another sleep consultant who said we needed to move dinner 30 minutes later, but that did not work. I tried a method called “wake to sleep,” wherein my husband or I were supposed to creep into my daughter’s bedroom at 4 a.m. every night for two weeks and lightly jostle her, which would theoretically reset her body and disrupt her habitual 5 a.m. wake-up, and that temporarily worked, except it gave me, myself, a habitual wake-up of 4 a.m., and nobody was willing to jostle me at 3.
It’s been one year since I returned to work after maternity leave, and I told my editor that this column was going to be about everything I’ve learned about being a working mother in America, except that nobody I know in 2022 felt as if they were parenting in America; they felt as if they were parenting from a crater on the moon.
It’s a rocky landscape, where one day seems like 29.5 days, and an onslaught of viruses — the tripledemic — keeps attacking your family like alien life-forms, and when you squint, you can see Earth, a planet you vaguely remember once living on and to which you one day hope to return. COVID was “over,” except that child-care shortages, plus your children’s pandemic-rattled immune systems, plus employers who had used up all of their patience before omicron, left parents still gasping for air and desperately seeking gravity.
In the middle of all this, I wanted to sleep past 5 a.m.
What I learned about being a working mother in America is that nobody feels as if they are doing it particularly well. What I learned is that day-care teachers can somehow get your child to eat chicken when she absolutely does not eat chicken. What I learned is that cheerfully kvetching about parenting is encouraged — the kind of kvetching embodied by a T-shirt reading, “I run on coffee and chaos!” — but agitating for actual systemic support, such as guaranteed sick leave or universal preschool, is seen as greedy. Any politician who smarmily calls mothers “superheroes” is telling on himself: The whole point of superheroes is that they don’t complain and that they would never dream of asking for tax dollars to pay for state-subsidized child care.
I learned to only buy pajamas with zippers, not snaps.
I learned that string cheese and 97 peas are fine for dinner.
I learned that the way your daughter says hi when you get her in the morning — even when morning is the pitch black of 5 a.m. — feels like a new color has been invented. A new color that only you can see, one that matches you exactly, but you can’t really describe it, and when you try, it sends the breath right out of your body.
Forget about being a working mother. Forget about being a working woman. This was an exhausting year to be any kind of woman, or any kind of person who cared about any kind of woman.
This was a year to learn that the Supreme Court considered it a private matter if a man wanted to take over the 50-yard line after a high school football game to pray in public, but not a private matter if a woman wanted to end a pregnancy in her own uterus.
This was a year in which state legislators who couldn’t chart an ovulation cycle if their lives depended on it felt free to blithely propose legislation that other people’s lives did depend on.
The year 2022 had whole dystopian side plots related to targeting womanhood. Groups persecuting drag queens who were just trying to read children’s books at library story hours, or persecuting transgender girls who were just trying to run cross-country.
“Can you provide a definition for the word ‘woman?’” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) demanded of Ketanji Brown Jackson at her Supreme Court confirmation hearings. The point wasn’t that Blackburn needed a biology lesson; the point was that she wanted a culture war.
Throughout this year, I kept thinking about a moment in one of the comedian Hannah Gadsby’s stand-up routines. “I’m clearly gender not-normal. I don’t think even lesbian is the right identity for me. I really don’t,” she told her audience. “I might as well come out now. I identify as tired. I’m just tired.”
The next morning, she was back up at 5.
This is my New Year’s wish for you: I wish for restful pauses. Chances to gather yourself. Glimpses of better things. I wish for you to struggle on, tired as you are, toward the better things — and then, eventually, to sleep through the night.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Almost every street in every town in Oregon could have photo radar cameras perched to catch speeders under new proposed legislation in the Legislature.Do you think this is a good idea to help stop speeding? Is it excessive or inappropriate enforcement? Tell us what you think. Email news@bendbulletin.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.