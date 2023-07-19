Mabel Adams

Tim Knopp’s Sunday column quotes a poll by DHM Research: “nearly 6 in 10 (Oregonians) would support making abortion illegal in the third trimester except in cases to save the life of the mother.”

I doubt that the poll included an option for if the baby has a condition that will cause immediate or early death. This is the cause of essentially all non-life-saving late abortions. In those cases, a third trimester “abortion” is akin to turning off life support for a child with no meaningful chance of life. We grant parents the right to make such decisions for children already born. It is only reasonable that they have the same rights in those last weeks or months of the pregnancy.

Mabel Adams, who was raised in Bend, is the supervisor of the blood bank section of the lab at St. Charles Bend.

