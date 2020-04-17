The Belgica, a Norwegian-built ship commissioned by the Belgian government, was forced to overwinter in Antarctica in 1898, the first ship to ever do so: bound by ice, with nowhere to go and very little to do. The ship’s doctor, an American named Frederick Cook, captured just how oppressive it felt to be cooped up in that way. “We have told all the tales, real and imaginative, to which we are equal,” he wrote in his memoir in 1900. “Time weighs heavily upon us.” One of the sailors was so bored he jumped ship, telling the others he was walking back to Belgium.
Many of us find ourselves similarly isolated and constrained. Not surrounded by ice but, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, confined to our own four walls and bored out of our skulls — unable to be the masters of our own lives, to freely make our own choices. Such limits on our autonomy lead to boredom. “I can’t keep watching Stranger Things over and over,” one discontented poster wrote this past week on a subreddit devoted to boredom. Online publications have compiled videos in the past few weeks of stir-crazy people trying to shake up their routines any way they can, from playing tic-tac-toe with their cats to performing show tunes like “One Day More” with fresh quarantine-inspired (and boredom-themed) lyrics.
Those are anecdotal manifestations of a real problem.
Boredom makes us feel trapped, unable to find something to satisfy our desire to be engaged. Tolstoy saw this as the defining feature of boredom — “a desire for desires.” This longing to participate in some meaningful activity stems from another human drive — the drive to be effective. We all want to believe that our actions matter, that the lives we lead have purpose. When boredom strikes, we feel robbed of that sense of control: It seems, in the moment at least, that nothing we can do will matter much.
Of course, some of us have more free time to fill these days than others. Even so, everyone has had their options for recreation during their down time restricted. Even very busy people can feel boredom’s sting.
In some sense, those of us bored because of social distancing measures are like the hapless Belgian sailor, fed up with monotony to the point of defiance, with ill-advised acts beckoning. But the warning light that is boredom is not really to blame. Yes, it is a call to action, but it is up to us how we respond. Long before the pandemic, research demonstrated that people prone to boredom often react to the signal poorly: They are more likely to abuse alcohol and drugs, compulsively gamble and obsessively use smartphones. What these responses all have in common is that they momentarily eradicate the discontent that comes from being bored. But while playing Candy Crush for hours may be a surefire way to kill time, it can’t truly remedy boredom. When we engage in activities passively, simply to fill the time, we fail to truly listen to boredom’s message: It is a spur to purposeful activities that make use of our skills and talents.
Boredom forces us to ask a critical question: What matters most to us?
But regardless of precisely what satisfies us, the important thing is that it fulfills our need to be an effective agent. Right now that challenge is particularly difficult. We ought to make choices within the constraints of our current circumstances and not, like a petulant teenager, in defiance of them.
I confess that I don’t always handle boredom the way I advise others to. My wife is all too aware that around 4 p.m. most days during the pandemic, I start to pace the living room floor. Having completed the bulk of the day’s work , I am desperate for something to distract me.
But last week, I baked a cake. It was not a particularly earth-shattering activity. Yet it was my choice (as was the choice of cake — coffee cake — which everyone else in my family hated). It worked for me that day simply because it came from my own desire to do it.
“Boredom is rage spread thin” is an aphorism often attributed to the philosopher Paul Tillich. The observation highlights the way listlessness summons a kind of simmering hostility toward the world — a feeling that the world is not enough. But if we can take a breath and try to avoid knee-jerk reactions to boredom, we’ll be better off. Letting boredom happen, even for just a short time, allows us to think about what it is telling us. Maybe right now we can’t pursue all the things we normally find meaningful, but spending the time deliberately thinking about what matters most is never a bad thing.
