After the rollout of the spectacular first images from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, a fellow journalist emailed me a question: “Does Webb allow us to see the entire universe?”
Of course not, I answered confidently — and then drew a blank. Hmmm. If this amazing new telescope can peer into the deepest recesses of the universe — nearly to the dawn of time! — why can’t it see everything there is, or ever was?
I did what I always do when astrophysically befuddled: I emailed Garth.
Garth Illingworth is an astronomer at the University of California at Santa Cruz. He played a key role in dreaming up the Webb back in the late 1980s, knows everything there is to know about the telescope, and answers even my dumbest questions promptly and compassionately.
“We can only see the part of the universe that is within the light travel time from us for the age of the universe — so what we can see lies within a huge ball (monstrous ball!), but it is not all of the universe,” Illingworth responded. “The universe may be infinite, but regardless it is bigger than what we can ever see!”
He added a merciful postscript: “Really hard to get one’s head around this, I agree.”
Let’s put aside the brain-boggling size and possible infinitude of the universe for one moment. The successful launch, deployment and early scientific returns from the Webb are a big deal in astronomy. But make no mistake: The universe is not about to reveal all its secrets.
We Earthlings lug around a very long and daunting list of Things We Don’t Know. The new telescope can chip away at them, but most of the unknowns will have to be handled by future scientific instruments. And by future scientists — the ones currently in grade school, peppering parents with basic, and quite excellent, questions, such as:
Is there life beyond Earth?
Are there alien civilizations?
What is the fundamental essence of matter and energy?
What causes gravity?
Why is the universe expanding, and what will be its fate?
And then there’s the ultimate question (might want to loop in some theologians and philosophers): Why is there something rather than nothing?
The Webb telescope, orbiting the sun roughly 1 million miles from Earth and performing beyond expectations, is designed with certain unknowns in mind and isn’t optimized for solving some of the others. The telescope was dreamed up by scientists primarily as a tool for capturing some of the first light of the universe, emitted not very long after the big bang, when ungainly little galaxies were just starting to form and had not yet grown into majestic spirals like Andromeda or our own Milky Way.
“It is like humanity just got a brand-new pair of eyeglasses for the distant universe,” planetary astronomer Heidi Hammel told me in an email. Like Illingworth, she has a gift for explaining things in ways we ordinary folks can understand. Her email continued: “We are suddenly seeing that those green areas on the tops of trees are actually made of thousands of individual leaves. We suspected it, but we are now seeing it for the first time.”
The universe has an amazing archival feature: light. It travels at a finite speed of about 186,000 miles per second. And it keeps going, and going — capable of crossing the cosmos until it encounters something, like a dust particle or the mirror of a telescope.
Astronomy is a form of cosmic archaeology, because everything we see is a snapshot of some point in the past. A light-year is a measure of distance — about 6 trillion miles. So when we see something that’s four light-years away, we’re seeing the light it emitted four years ago.
To see that faint infrared light requires a telescope that can operate in ultracold temperatures. That means parking it far from our warmth-radiating Earth. It also means building a big mirror to serve as the light bucket. The engineers came up with a novel and risky design: 18 hexagonal, gold-plated mirrors that can be independently maneuvered and function as a single mirror about 21 feet across.
The mirror was so big the telescope had to be folded at launch in the nose cone of a rocket. While hurtling in space, it had to open up in a series of delicate deployments, like a flower blooming. That included the unfurling of a five-layer, ultrathin sun shield the size of a tennis court.
NASA and its partners — the European and Canadian space agencies — gambled that all this would work perfectly. There was virtually no margin for error. The engineers could command the telescope to shimmy and shake if something got jammed, but that was a crude emergency option. The Webb was on its own out there, too far away to be fixed by astronauts, and with no modular parts that could be swapped out, unlike the instruments on the Hubble.
The scientists were nervous. The engineers were nervous. The NASA bosses were nervous. Count this reporter among the people who thought this telescope had an excellent chance of becoming a $10 billion paperweight.
But it did work, and now the attention pivots from the amazing engineering to the amazing science. Its most significant contribution might simply be its successful deployment as a tool that produces prodigious amounts of science. Maybe someday we’ll figure out gravity, cosmic destiny and life on other worlds, but for now let’s just remember that we’re making progress on the great unknowns.
