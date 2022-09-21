Stop suicide
For too long, there hasn’t been an easy, safe way for someone experiencing suicidal thoughts or a mental health crisis to get immediate help. Fortunately, that appears to be changing thanks to 988.

988, which became available nationwide earlier this summer, is a dedicated number that anyone can contact for mental health, substance use and suicidal crises. When Congress and the Federal Communications Commission designated it as an emergency line in 2020, there were questions about why the number was needed and how effective it would be. But now, we have data to support the resource: Demand for help is high, and the number is giving thousands of people the assistance they need.

Hannah Wesolowski is chief advocacy officer of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

