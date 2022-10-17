Dolphins Bengals Football

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is taken off the field on a stretcher during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals,  Sept. 29, 2022, in Cincinnati.

 Jeff Dean/AP

It was “an emotional moment,” Miami Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel said about watching quarterback Tua Tagovailoa contorted on the field after a 340-pound defensive tackle slammed him to the ground. But, the coach continued, “he didn’t have anything more serious than a concussion” — as though that were good news.

The National Football League has a sad history of denying and downplaying the seriousness of head injuries — and of promising to do better. The Tagovailoa episode suggests it has not changed.

