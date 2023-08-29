Child and mom
123RF

Who wants the government to decide how they should raise their children? This is what opponents fear will happen if the state provides free child care: Families will be powerless; mothers will be forced to work; children will be removed from their homes.

What they fail to recognize is that the market already limits families’ freedom of choice more than the government ever could.

Kathryn Anne Edwards is a labor economist and independent policy consultant.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.