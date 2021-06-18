On Thursday, the Supreme Court rejected, in California v. Texas, a challenge to the Affordable Care Act brought by a coalition of Republican-controlled state governments. The 7-2 decision is a notable setback for “Obamacare” opponents, and another indication that several of the Supreme Court’s conservative justices are willing to rule against conservative Republican causes.
It also highlights some key weaknesses of this particular lawsuit — weaknesses that led many people who supported previous legal challenges to “Obamacare” to oppose this one. I fall into that category myself, having supported the original 2012 lawsuits against the constitutionality of several parts of the ACA, but largely rejecting the arguments in this one.
The case was complicated, but hinged on the infamous mandate requiring most Americans to buy government-approved health insurance. Originally, the ACA included a financial penalty if people failed to buy such insurance, In its 2012 ruling in NFIB v. Sebelius, the Supreme Court narrowly rejected a challenge to the constitutionality of the mandate. In that case, the government had argued that it could impose the mandate — and the related penalty — under the powers given it by the Commerce Clause of the Constitution, which grants Congress the power to regulate “commerce … among the several states.” But Chief Justice John Roberts Jr.’s controlling opinion in NFIB rejected this argument; instead, he argued, the mandate could be interpreted as a tax, thereby saving it from being ruled unconstitutional.
Then, in December 2017, the then-GOP-controlled Congress passed a tax-reform law that eliminated the financial penalty. The states challenging the ACA in California v. Texas argued that a mandate that no longer raises any money cannot be considered a tax, and is therefore unconstitutional. Much more controversially, the states also contended the rest of “Obamacare” must fall along with the mandate, because the mandate is such an important part of the statute that it cannot be “severed.”
This is where even many people like myself — those who thought the mandate should have been ruled unconstitutional in 2012 — believed the new argument ran off the rails. I agree that what’s left of the mandate is unconstitutional. But it makes no sense to argue that a now-toothless requirement is so essential to the structure of the ACA that the rest of the act must fall with it. It especially makes no sense when you consider Congress’ intent, as the court usually does in severability cases. If Congress believed that the mandate was an essential part of the ACA — to the point that eliminating it would make the law unworkable — they would not have zeroed out the penalty while leaving the rest of the law untouched.
Somewhat surprisingly, Thursday’s ruling did not directly address the merits of the case. Instead, it dismissed the states’ lawsuit because the plaintiffs don’t have “standing” — namely, they didn’t suffer a concrete injury caused by the action they claim is illegal.
The states argued that the mandate imposes expenses on them by incentivizing some citizens to enroll in state-run health care programs. But those burdens weren’t caused by the individual mandate, Justice Stephen Breyer argued for the majority. As Breyer points out, “the States have not demonstrated that an unenforceable mandate will cause their residents to enroll in valuable benefits programs that they would otherwise forgo.”
The states also argued that they are burdened by provisions of the ACA requiring them to provide information to beneficiaries of state health insurance plans, and also to report related information to the IRS. Breyer notes that “these other provisions ... operate independently of” the insurance mandate, and would exist even without it. (For similar reasons, the court also denied standing to two individual citizen plaintiffs, who had joined the lawsuit.)
The court’s emphasis on the lack of connection between the now-toothless mandate and other parts of the ACA highlights the weaknesses of the argument at the heart of the plaintiff’s case. It is hard to claim that the mandate is inseverable from the rest of “Obamacare” if it has little or no practical effect.
Many people — me among them — believe Chief Justice Roberts was wrong to rebrand the individual mandate as a tax in NFIB. There’s a strong argument that Congress lacks the power to penalize people for failing to buy health insurance, and that even a penalty-less mandate is unconstitutional. But the plaintiffs in this case greatly overreached in arguing this tiny tail wags the giant dog of “Obamacare”.
Four conservatives voted with the three liberals, including newly appointed Justice Amy Coney Barrett. It’s yet more evidence — along with rulings such as the 2020 election case and Trump-era litigation over sanctuary cities — that conservative judges are not simply Republican politicians in robes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.