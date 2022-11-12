Tradeoffs decision
123RF

To learn how an economist really thinks, ask them which mainstream economic idea bugs them most. You’ll get a wide range of responses, from “too much belief in laissez-faire” to “not enough use of machine learning.” Here is my answer: the way the equity-efficiency trade-off is invoked in policy discussions.

To win this competition for worst idea, the idea has to be in widespread use, it has to be embraced by many of the professional elite, and it ought to be flat-out wrong or misleading. You can’t just pick a bad idea that hasn’t caught on, such as modern monetary theory.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tyler Cowen is columnist for Bloomberg.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.