The coronavirus crisis is terrifying not just for its potentially staggering scale, but also for its resistance to rational analysis. It’s forcing governments to make enormously consequential decisions without knowing what the results will be .
This state of affairs is so unsettling to the rational mind that one longs for rules of thumb that suspend doubt, set complications and trade-offs aside, and offer some clarity. “Just do everything, and worry later about having overreacted” seems to be trending. It sounds reassuring and purposeful, but only so long as you don’t think about it too much.
With millions of lives and colossal economic losses on the line, COVID-19 is still in the realm of radical uncertainty. At the moment, there’s too little information even to calculate usable probabilities. At some point there’ll be more clarity — enough to better understand the pandemic’s processes and the pros and cons of different interventions. But knowing all that later is no use now. And one thing we do know: “Wait and see” is not an option.
Amid this extreme uncertainty, a crucial trade-off persists — between the steps you take now to save lives and the damage those steps will do to the economy. At first sight, in the spirit of “just do everything,” one longs to deny this trade-off: Governments should move instantly to save as many lives as possible, while reducing the economic damage as far as they can. This thinking sustains the view that hesitating to adopt “lockdowns” in many Western countries — the initial preference for “mitigation” over “suppression” — was a grave mistake. The truth is more complicated.
An unacknowledged trade-off between saving lives and inflicting economic harm is simply unavoidable. It’s baked into the way we live our ordinary lives. Seasonal flu kills (or contributes to killing) tens of thousands a year in the U.S. There are no calls for “lockdown” at the first sign of a seasonal spike. Partially effective vaccinations are available: So relaxed are we about this preventable loss of life that we don’t even accept the public cost of making vaccination free, much less mandatory.
The threat from COVID-19 is of a radically different order, and the terms of the trade-off, once they can be calibrated, will be very different as well. But policymakers still need to strike balances, recognizing that the underlying dilemma of safety and cost hasn’t gone away.
You can see this in the ambiguity surrounding “lockdown.” People in the U.S. and Europe are being urged or compelled to stay at home except to undertake essential activities. But what’s essential? Governments aren’t sure. They’re using the term without knowing what it means. (At the start of this week, for instance, U.K. policymakers were unsure whether their stay-at-home order applied to construction workers.) The ambiguity arises precisely because the underlying trade-off won’t go away. It means there’s no bright line: The extent to which shutting things down puts firms out of business and people out of work tells you what’s “essential.”
And policymakers also don’t know how far each successive tightening of the rules on social distancing might succeed in reducing secondary infections.
Better to acknowledge these uncertainties than pretend they don’t exist. Recognizing them doesn’t mean paralysis, but it does argue for a degree of humility — including when it comes to criticizing governments for their initial reluctance to severely restrict person-to-person contacts.
For the moment, severe restrictions on personal contact, maximum effort to build testing and surge capacity in health systems, and unsparing economic support for the firms and workers shut down by government edict might be the best we can do.
If, in the end, this means mitigation rather than suppression, it will at least have bought some time to build health-system capacity and, one hopes, develop the knowledge necessary to treat and prevent the disease.
But, much as we might want to ignore it, the underlying trade-off between fighting the disease and crushing the economy can’t be denied. Whether we admit it or not, it’s already dictating events.
