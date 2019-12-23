The holiday season is a good time to spare a thought for the Americans who are being held in foreign prisons — not because they committed any crime but simply because they are Americans.

One I’m thinking about this year is Moustafa Kassem, a 54-year-old auto-parts dealer from Bethpage, New York. Kassem happened to be visiting his native Egypt with his brother-in-law on Aug. 14, 2013, the day Egyptian security forces attacked thousands of demonstrators in Cairo’s Rabaa Square. The two men were not there; they had no involvement in Egyptian politics. But they had the misfortune to step out of a nearby shopping mall, where they had been exchanging money, when a military patrol came by.

The soldiers demanded identification. Kassem’s brother-in-law, also a U.S. citizen, pulled out his old Egyptian identity card. Kassem made the fateful decision to display his blue American passport. “They allowed my brother-in-law to pass,” Kassem wrote last year in a letter to President Donald Trump. “But I was treated differently. I was an American. The soldiers had a crazed grin on their faces when they stomped on my American passport and accused me of being an American spy.”

The father of two was badly beaten, then locked up in the notorious Tora Prison outside Cairo. For five years, he was held without trial. Finally, he was added to a mass show trial of 738 accused militants. On Sept. 8, 2018, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Shortly afterward, he began a liquid hunger strike that has lasted more than 500 days and brought him close to death on several occasions.

Kassem is one of dozens of Americans who are being treated as de facto hostages and bargaining chips by regimes around the world, including Iran, Russia and Syria. But the most shocking cases, for me, are those Americans imprisoned by governments that nominally are close American allies.

Egypt receives $1.2 billion in annual U.S. military aid, and its ruler, Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, has been called “my favorite dictator” by Trump. Yet Kassem is one of at least seven U.S. nationals Sissi is holding on political grounds, according to the Freedom Initiative, a Washington-based group that advocates for prisoners held abroad. They include Reem Mohamed Desouky, a Pennsylvania schoolteacher who was arrested at Cairo’s airport when she arrived home for a family visit in July and was accused of criticizing the regime on Facebook; and Mohamad Amashah, a 23-year-old medical student who was locked up last March after he held up a sign in the capital’s Tahrir Square reading “Freedom for all prisoners.”

Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman, another tyrant on whom Trump has lavished love, holds at least three Americans. They include the Harvard University-educated doctor Walid Fitaihi; Salah al-Haidar, the son of a prominent feminist activist; and Bader al-Ibrahim, a respected writer and physician.

To his credit, Trump has made freeing Americans a priority and has rescued a few. Earlier this year, he bragged to reporters that he was “19 and 0” on cases he had taken up. Unfortunately, that’s not true. Trump and his most senior aides have repeatedly raised the imprisonment of Kassem and Fitaihi with Sissi and the Saudis — and there they are 0 for 2.

According to Mohamed Soltan, a former American political prisoner in Egypt who now leads the Freedom Initiative, the Saudis stiffed Trump on the Fitaihi case just three days after a Saudi trainee went on a shooting rampage at a Florida naval air station this month. U.S. officials were promised that a Dec. 9 hearing in Riyadh would finally clear the doctor, who was imprisoned and tortured for 21 months and is still banned from leaving the country along with his American family.

Instead, after inviting diplomats to the hearing, authorities postponed Fitaihi’s case for another two months, Soltan said by email, “kicking the can down the road and giving the admin a middle finger.”

Kassem’s case offers an even more striking example of Trump-dissing. Vice President Mike Pence raised it with Sissi back in January 2018; more recently, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo singled out Kassem in a discussion with Egypt’s foreign minister on Dec. 9.

The case is as cut-and-dried as any could be: The Egyptians have never offered a plausible reason for Kassem’s imprisonment other than his American passport. Yet Soltan said he was told by U.S. officials that when Trump raised the subject of imprisoned Americans during Sissi’s last visit to the White House in April, the strongman responded that “when I let them out, they are a headache, especially that they not only criticize me, but also you.” Eight months and several hospitalizations later, Kassem is still in Tora Prison.