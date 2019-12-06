For the last two decades, hospitals have been merging like crazy with other hospitals. And one big reason is that having more customers gives them greater leverage in their annual negotiations with health insurers, allowing them to command higher prices.

For similar reasons, health insurance companies have been scrambling to merge with other insurers in a desperate attempt to recoup some of that lost negotiating leverage, hoping to win lower prices from hospitals.

So it should tell you everything you need to know that insurers and hospitals have joined together to oppose new rules proposed by the Trump administration last month that would require them to disclose the prices they now negotiate in secret. Their fear is that disclosure will confirm what many have long suspected: that the biggest insurers and hospitals already have the power to raise hospital prices and insurance premiums, increasing their profits and making it easier to drive smaller hospitals and insurers from the marketplace.

In just about every other consumer market you can think of, the internet, by making prices instantly available and comparable, has resulted in prices that are lower, more uniform and more closely tied to costs. But in health care, where pricing remains opaque, prices are rising faster than inflation, faster than costs and faster than the incomes of the people paying for it.

The new rules would require hospitals (and the doctors whose practices are owned by hospitals), to publish, in an easy-to-use format, their minimum and maximum rates for 300 common services, along with the amount the hospital is willing to accept from someone without insurance. The aim is to make it easier for uninsured patients, or insured patients with co-payments and deductibles, to shop around for the best value.

More controversial, however, is a second rule that would require health insurers to create an interactive website that would tell its customers what their out of pocket cost would be for a service at any provider, whether in network or out, as well as the price it has negotiated for that service with in-network providers. The effect would be to let every hospital and insurer know the rates negotiated between every other hospital and insurer — rates that under current contracts must be kept secret.

Within minutes of these regulations being announced, the hospitals and the health insurers vowed to go to court to stop it, warning the rules would result in higher prices for consumers.

Their argument is that if negotiated rates were made transparent, then the hospitals offering the deepest discounts would feel compelled to stop doing so out of fear that they would be forced to offer similar discounts to all insurers.

Indeed, if transparency has any effect on prices, the most likely outcome is to eliminate the outliers at both the top and bottom of the price range, reducing the enormous variations in prices. And to the degree that transparency causes average prices to move in any direction, the more likely direction is down, not up. The highest-priced hospitals — many of them supposedly nonprofit — would be susceptible to public shaming by employers, patients and the media that accuse them of price gouging, potentially drawing scrutiny from regulators and politicians. And a more quiet if equally powerful pressure is likely to be felt by insurers who are revealed to get the biggest discounts from hospitals and doctors but fail to share those savings with their premium-paying customers.

Such a positive outcome is suggested from experience in New Hampshire, the first state to establish a website listing how much customers of different insurance plans would be charged at different hospitals for medical imaging such as X-rays, CT scans and MRIs. Zach Brown, an economist at the University of Michigan, found that the cost of imaging declined by an average of 4 % for insurers and 5% for consumers, rising to 11 % after five years.

Brown cautions that the results he found for imaging cannot be easily extrapolated to all medical services, particularly those for which deductibles are not as much of a factor and differences in quality may be more important to patients than differences in price.

“Is price transparency a magic bullet? Probably not,” said Brown. “But over time it does have some potential for reducing prices, particularly if it is complemented with increased competition.”

As this cost-shifting plays itself out, small insurers and small hospitals find themselves squeezed as they are forced to pay more and charge less. Eventually they are driven out of the market, or forced to sell out, making the dominant firms even more dominant.

The reason insurers and hospitals are prepared to use whatever legal muscle they have to fight price transparency is the same reason pharmaceutical companies and pharmacy benefit managers fought a similar proposal by the Trump administration on drug pricing — because it would expose this con game.

Given the anti-regulatory tilt of the federal courts, the legal challenge is likely to succeed. Which means the only way Americans are likely to get genuine price competition in health care is if transparency rules are written into law by a Congress not captured by business interests and free-market ideology.

Some Democrats, of course, prefer to skirt the issue entirely by having the government simply dictate drug and medical prices as part of Medicare for All. But for moderates who prefer to build on Obamacare and make the private insurance system fairer and cheaper, price transparency needs to be at the center of their proposals. This is one issue where the Trump administration may have actually got it right.