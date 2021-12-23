Beneath the flowy blue fabric of her long tunic, her belly is hard to miss.
The pregnancy is a miracle.
“We’ve been waiting and trying for four years,” said her husband, a bearded man with unrelenting optimism, energy and sweet eyes that sparkle when he talks about becoming a father any day now.
It’s been four months since they began their journey through dust and deserts, through relentless heat and the kind of damp cold you can’t shake. They stayed in tents, slept on cots and moved between cramped hotel rooms.
All along, they followed the incandescent promise of a new life in America and a safe future for their child.
“Those were distressful days,” he said. “Some people gave up and went back to Kabul. We were told we’d be in the United States in three days. But it took more than a month.”
When Kabul fell after U.S. troops withdrew from Afghanistan and chaos took over, the man knew he was the only one in his family — the only one who made a career working for the United States as an engineer — who was in immediate danger.
(We are not naming them for that reason, and for the safety of those they left behind. And don’t worry, we won’t hit you over the head with “Mary” and “Joseph” pseudonyms.)
With their future in Afghanistan uncertain, the couple took the chance on what was supposed to be an easy, three-day trip to America — nothing too different from his many business trips to China or Dubai. Instead, it became a month-long slog between rain-soaked camps and cots, in some cases with barely enough to eat because rations were slim and no one was sure any meat was halal.
The journey ended Wednesday night in a Maryland suburb, on a frigid week that will finish with an unseasonably warm and sunny Christmas.
The two are happy about escaping, and they’re thrilled they found an apartment. They’re grateful that the United States kept its promise to get them out — and that they avoided places with dust and hot sun and the Islamophobia they’ve read about.
“That’s all I said is, no Texas. And no New Mexico. Maryland is good,” the man said. “But I never, never imagined my son would be born here.”
The couple left behind everything they know and love — the huge family, the multigenerational house with Baba Jon’s overflowing flower and vegetable gardens, their good jobs and all their plans. He defended his master’s thesis the day Kabul fell. She has spent years in medical school studying to become a cardiologist. They’ll have to start all of that over. Alone.
“In Afghanistan, there would be 100 people in the house the day he comes,” the man said, allowing the first sag in his seemingly unrelenting pep. “Now it is just us. Just two people and a baby.”
But lo, the coming arrival of the new boy was announced to certain inboxes around the region. And the people came. They came from Bethesda cul-de-sacs and McLean McMansions, bearing gifts.
And because most of them were wise women — the gifts were practical: baby clothes and kitchen utensils, linens, teacups and beds. Forget frankincense. What baby needs that?
All week long, they came to the humble apartment and knocked on the door.
“Each time I dropped off items, I was overwhelmed by their gratitude and calm demeanor,” said Wise Woman No. 1, Julie Garel. “Their courage and conviction that all would be well was a gift to me.”
Garel, 60, saw the list her organization created that asked for kitchenware, bedding and furniture. It didn’t include baby items. Maybe they weren’t sure what they needed.
“We attempted to anticipate some of their needs,” she said. “I delivered lots of diapers, baby shampoo and a baby blanket used by my children many years ago.”
She threw in her father’s household tool kit and night lights — gifts less traditional, perhaps, but far more useful than myrrh.
Wise Woman Keryn brought the Afghan spices they would need to cook the food of home — garam masala, cumin seed, cardamom pods, cinnamon sticks. And she brought prayer rugs.
Wise Woman Karen donated dressers, a sofa, a dining room table and chairs, among other furnishings.
Wise Woman Susan brought large serving platters. Wise Woman Erica brought them a hot meal.
The wise women (and yes, there are men, too) connect through KindWorks, a Bethesda-based nonprofit that’s nothing like most of the gala givers of the Beltway,
The group, led by executive director Deb Lang, does immediate, pragmatic and impactful work. Their signature action is refugee home setups such as this one. And the story of one — along with other suggestions for kindnesses throughout the year — is told over the months of their 2022 Kindness Calendar, the keystone to their fundraising. (And yes, I am hitting you over the head with this last-minute gift idea.) Because this right here is that true meaning of Christmas we moan for in our annual lament about the commercialization of the holiday.
The Afghan couple is watching their first American Christmas season unfurl and sparkle around them. All the blinking lights and red and green and the sales and the shopping is a little overwhelming for them, they admit, as we talked over green tea and a bowl of dried fruit and nuts in their new home.
They’re not Christian, but they know the basics of the original Christmas story, the one about the pregnant woman and the foreign land and the gifts.
And they know that this — the humble table, the knocks every day announcing more gifts, the welcoming hugs — are what the season is really supposed to be about.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.