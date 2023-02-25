DAHL-BOOKS

"James and the Giant Peach" is among the Roald Dahl books that have been modified. 

 Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post

In a delightful parody of “Goldilocks and the Three Bears,” Roald Dahl once wrote:

This famous wicked little tale

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Ron Charles writes about books for The Washington Post.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Popular this week with our readers

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.