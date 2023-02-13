pot gummies
When my husband was 5, he stole two packs of watermelon-flavored Hubba Bubba bubble gum from the local Kmart. According to family lore, when his mom caught him, the floor was littered with gum wrappers and his T-shirt coated with bright pink stains. He had managed to stuff an entire pack’s worth of gum in his mouth and was working his way through the second.

I think about this story whenever another study comes out about children and marijuana edibles. Because, as we all know, kids who find (or steal) a hidden treat don’t usually try one bite — they snarf it all down in one go. And that presents a problem when it comes to a bag of gummies that each contain 10 milligrams of THC.

Lisa Jarvis is a Bloomberg columnist covering biotech, health care and the pharmaceutical industry. Previously, she was executive editor of Chemical & Engineering News.

