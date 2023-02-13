When my husband was 5, he stole two packs of watermelon-flavored Hubba Bubba bubble gum from the local Kmart. According to family lore, when his mom caught him, the floor was littered with gum wrappers and his T-shirt coated with bright pink stains. He had managed to stuff an entire pack’s worth of gum in his mouth and was working his way through the second.
I think about this story whenever another study comes out about children and marijuana edibles. Because, as we all know, kids who find (or steal) a hidden treat don’t usually try one bite — they snarf it all down in one go. And that presents a problem when it comes to a bag of gummies that each contain 10 milligrams of THC.
It’s becoming increasingly clear that legalization of recreational cannabis carries consequences for kids. The proliferation of edibles that look like candy or baked sweets is landing more and more children in the emergency room, and the U.S. isn’t doing enough to prevent accidental ingestion. Health-care providers, policymakers and parents need to work together to keep edibles out of little hands.
With the way THC edibles are sold and stored, “we’ve given up everything we’ve learned from five decades of child injury prevention” says Kevin Osterhoudt, medical director of the Poison Control Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
The most recent study to raise alarms comes from an analysis of data from poison control centers. Between 2017 and 2021, researchers found a 1,375% rise in accidental cannabis ingestion among children under the age of 6.
That national data jibes with multiple, state-level studies — including ones in Colorado, California and Massachusetts — that found legalization coincided with more children unwittingly eating edibles. That increase happens fast: New Jersey, for example, legalized recreational marijuana last year and has already seen a spike in edible ingestions among children (as has neighboring Pennsylvania, where the drug is only legal for medicinal use).
Some of these cases have been serious. About 8% of children needed to be admitted to critical care, according to data from the national Poison Center study. Researchers in Canada, which in 2018 legalized and regulated cannabis, similarly found that provinces that allowed the sale of edibles had significantly higher numbers of pediatric hospitalizations than those that prohibited them.
While each study has its limitations, the overarching trend is unambiguous: Legalization of marijuana edibles has made THC accessible to kids. “It’s no longer debatable if it’s impacting children,” says George Sam Wang, a pediatrics-emergency medicine professor at University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. Wang has led several studies of the effect of legalization on accidental cannabis ingestion among kids in Colorado, where recreational use has been allowed since 2012.
The question now is what to do about it. Despite its ubiquity — laws legalizing recreational pot have now been passed in 21 states and Washington, D.C., while 37 have passed laws allowing medicinal use — there is no uniformity in how states are approaching restrictions on edibles.
One solution would be for states to take a more coordinated approach to regulating the packaging of edibles to minimize their appeal to children. Most states have put some boundaries on what products look like, for example by requiring packages to be opaque, have a clear warning label or childproof packaging. But those restrictions aren’t uniform and aren’t uniformly policed. (This is regulated on the state level, not by a federal agency like the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms or the Food and Drug Administration, because pot is still illegal on the federal level.)
Another option that should be more broadly adopted is to limit the number of doses in a given package. Colorado last year limited the number of doses per package, and Wang says that physicians there are anecdotally noticing milder cases of accidental pediatric ingestions. If data later prove out those anecdotes, other states should learn from Colorado’s example.
Health-care providers, meanwhile, can take a more active role in ensuring families are considering safe storage of cannabis products. During checkups, children’s doctors run through a list of questions to ensure kids are living in a safe environment — asking about how any guns are stored, for example. We need to normalize asking parents about cannabis use and storage.
Parents also need to step up their own vigilance. That means making sure edibles are safely stored. Leaving products out in the open, or where other food is kept, is inviting trouble. “If I take a drug like THC and put it into a gummy bear, and I leave that gummy bear in the kitchen where my child goes, when my child eats it, that’s no accident,” says Osterhoudt. “It’s entirely predictable.”
Lisa Jarvis is a Bloomberg columnist covering biotech, health care and the pharmaceutical industry. Previously, she was executive editor of Chemical & Engineering News.
The Bend City Council is expected to vote soon to put a levy on the May ballot for Bend Fire & Rescue. The current levy is 20 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. The levy renewal request would replace the existing rate at a new rate of 76 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. The increase in the levy amount is more than triple the current rate. The levy would be going up faster than the rate of population increase in Bend.
