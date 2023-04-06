Scooter
As a 40-year-old Parisian dad, my views on urban transportation are suitably middle-aged. Getting my son to daycare involves navigating a 40-meter-wide 19th-century boulevard on which cars, motorbikes, vans, e-bikes, scooters and a newly-extended tramway all duke it out for space. It’s 200 years of road rage at the edge of a city in the midst of a carless revolution.

So I wasn’t too sad to hear that Paris will do away with the hired e-scooters criss-crossing its streets and sidewalks after a referendum to ban them passed last weekend (and no, like over 90% of residents eligible to vote, I didn’t show up to cast my ballot). They’re dangerous, quiet, sometimes carry two trigger-happy riders at once, and they’re often dumped on sidewalks — or the Seine.

Lionel Laurent is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering digital currencies, the European Union and France.

