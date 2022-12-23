’Tis the season to be suing. Which is to say, it’s time for dispatches from America’s annual Christmas Wars.
Let’s start in the Arkansas, where the mayor of Eureka Springs (population 2,171) has reversed himself and decided to allow a Nativity scene to remain in a public park. Originally, the town had asked that the privately owned exhibit be removed, evidently because of a threatened lawsuit. Cooler heads prevailed. Because other “secular displays” are permitted, a religious exhibit is consistent with Supreme Court precedents.
No, this isn’t theocracy on the march. The mayor was swift to assure news outlets that his town was the first in Arkansas to issue licenses for same-sex marriages, and among the first to bar discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation.
Sometimes we can all live together.
. . .
Or maybe we can’t. One lawyer who’d planned to take his children, ages 7 and 5, to the Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall was told his tickets were revoked. The problem? His law firm is suing Madison Square Garden, which owns Radio City Music Hall, on behalf of a man who was assaulted after a hockey game. MSG claims they can ban any plaintiffs’ lawyers from attending any of their venues.
Earlier this month, a judge issued an order allowing the lawyer and his family to attend the event. An unrepentant MSG huffed that it expects to win on appeal. Maybe. But law and public relations are two different things. This is the same company that five years ago banned from the Garden one Charles Oakley, a retired and beloved star of the New York Knicks basketball team, which MSG also owns. So nobody should be surprised that company is fighting for its right to play the Grinch.
. . .
Meanwhile, in federal court in Brooklyn the other day, a judge used a holiday theme while handing down sentence in a terrible crime. Shortly before Christmas of 2018, the defendant saw a man in red attire sitting in a car near her home. Alarmed, she called her boyfriend and told him that a member of the Bloods street gang was outside. The boyfriend shot the man in the back.
Only the victim wasn’t a gang member. He was an FBI agent, in the neighborhood on an unrelated matter. (He survived.) In rejecting a plea for leniency last week, Judge William F. Kuntz had this to say:
“She witnessed her life partner shoot an innocent man in the back because that man had the temerity to wear a jolly red suit while admiring her outdoor holiday decorations two weeks before Christmas. She then repeatedly lied to the FBI about what she saw. She should not be shocked to find nothing beyond a lump of coal in her Christmas stocking. Santa Claus distinguishes actions between naughty and nice.”
. . .
Finally, let’s drop in on Dedham, Massachusetts, where the public library will be displaying a Christmas tree after all. A decision had been made — I choose the passive voice because media reports leave unclear who made it — to end the three-decade tradition, evidently because the presence of the tree made some people uncomfortable. Its absence made others uncomfortable.
The ensuing social-media battle descended into what town officials called “the harassment and bullying of town employees.” Behavior of that kind “is not a true reflection of our commitment to lead with kindness and civility.” So the Christmas tree — excuse me, the town calls it a “holiday tree” — will stand.
The official statement closes with on an optimistic note appropriate for the season: “We strive to make Dedham a welcoming community for all, where differences can be celebrated, not attacked.”
A sentiment we should all try to carry into the New Year.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Stephen L. Carter is a columnist for Bloomberg and a professor of law at Yale University.
Almost every street in every town in Oregon could have photo radar cameras perched to catch speeders under new proposed legislation in the Legislature.Do you think this is a good idea to help stop speeding? Is it excessive or inappropriate enforcement? Tell us what you think. Email news@bendbulletin.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.