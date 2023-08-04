Before our current, carbon-fueled global warming trend took off during the 20th century, the most consequential temperature bump in recorded history was the Medieval Warm Period. This week, scientists announced in the journal Nature that they’ve found a new way to decipher the climate of this period — and their findings match with current climate models in a way that gives researchers more confidence in their ability to predict the future.
Scientists don’t know exactly what caused the Medieval Warm Period, which lasted from about 800 to 1400, though they agree it was the result of natural fluctuations in Earth’s climate. Whatever the exact cause, the warming — probably less than 1C at the peak — changed human affairs for better and for worse. Wine grapes grew prolifically in England and citrus fruits thrived in China. Throughout northern Europe, grazing lands and farms spread northward and up mountains, into the once-forbidding islands of Iceland and Greenland. But in the American Southwest and in Central America, repeated megadroughts contributed to the collapse of civilizations.
Until recently, scientists have disagreed over exactly how warm the Medieval Warm Period was, said Fredrik Charpentier Ljungqvist, professor of historic geography at Stockholm University who was not an author of this recent paper. Studies over recent decades have drawn different conclusions. “This new reconstruction shows that it’s probably still very warm, but less warm than the last 10, 20 years.” Today’s climate has already warmed 1.1C or 1.2C above the preindustrial baseline, scientists estimate.
Studies tracing out the past climate are extremely valuable for revealing the natural background against which human-generated global warming is occurring. They also remind us that even small swings in the climate can alter the course of human history.
The new paper’s lead author, Jesper Bjorklund, a tree-ring expert with the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest Snow and Landscape Research, said what’s particularly relevant to today’s situation is the fact that their tree-ring measurements line up with climate models for the first time.
Tree rings can reach back about 8,000 years. The oldest trees in the world live about 5,000 years, but scientists can delve further into the past by using dead wood, whether on the ground, in man-made structures, or preserved in oxygen-poor sediments at the bottom of lakes and bogs.
Bjorklund’s team was able to essentially read the tree rings right down to the fine print by looking at their microscopic cell walls. It’s what they call a “wood anatomical technique,” and it’s giving them a more precise way to measure past climates.
Previous work on tree rings revolutionized society’s understanding of our current era of climate change. Scientists had known since 1896 that carbon dioxide was increasing, and that even though it’s a small component of our atmosphere, it plays a big role in warming the Earth. The most recent graphs of past global temperatures show a gentle rise followed by a cold period starting in the 1400s, known as the Little Ice Age, followed by a rise starting in the mid 1800s and becoming steep by the mid 20th century.
Ljungqvist said there are winners and losers in past climate changes. Warm spells tend to bring drought to the Americas, which in medieval times drove the Mayans from their cities and into wetter country, and devastated farming people in what’s now New Mexico. Yet in Europe, the population more than tripled, and the Norse expanded their dairy industry and farming into Iceland, Greenland and Newfoundland.
Many factors drive history — technological advances can help humanity as much as good weather. Warfare can hit a civilization as hard as a drought. But there’s no escaping the climate. Bolstered by observations like tree-ring data, those climate models are looking more robust, an alarming sign for our still-unfolding future.
F.D. Flam is a columnist for Bloomberg covering science.
